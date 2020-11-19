The Game Awards 2020 – lista nominacji. Głosuj z nami!

Poznaliśmy wszystkie nominacje na The Game Awards 2020. Gala odbędzie się już niedługo i każdy chętny gracz może wziąć udział w głosowaniu.

Gala rozdania nagród TGA 2020 odbędzie się już 10 grudnia. Organizatorzy w końcu podali wszystkie nominacje i oddali chętnym możliwość głosowania. Swoje głosy możecie oddać w tym miejscu.

Oto jak prezentują się tegoroczne nominacje:

Gra roku:

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Last of Us 2

Najlepsza reżyseria:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepsza narracja:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepsza ścieżka dźwiękowa:

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepsza realizacja dźwięku:

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghosts of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepsza gra aktorska:

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Gra z przekazem:

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through Darkest of Times

Najlepiej rozwijana gra:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Najlepszy tytuł indie:

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Najlepsza gra mobilna:

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Najlepsze wsparcie społeczności:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Najlepsza produkcja VR:

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innowacja w dostępności:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Najlepsza gra akcji:

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Najlepsza gra przygodowa akcji:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghosts of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepszy tytuł RPG:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Najlepsza bijatyka:

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Najlepsza gra familijna:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Najlepszy symulator lub strategia:

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Najlepsza produkcja sportowa lub wyścigi:

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Najlepsza gra multiplayer:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Najlepszy twórca treści:

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valkyrae

Najlepszy debiut:

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Najlepszy e-sportowiec:

Ian „Crimsix” Porter

Heo „Showmaker” Su

Kim „Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony „Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu „Zywoo” Herbaut

Najlepszy trener e-sportowy:

Danny „Zonic” Sorensen

Dae-Hee „Crusty” Park

Fabian „Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee „Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond „Rambo” Lussier

Najlepsze wydarzenie e-sportowe:

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Najlepszy tytuł e-sportowy:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Najlepszy host w e-sporcie:

Alex „Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex „Machine” Richardson

Eefje „Sjokz” Depoortere

James „Dash” Patterson

Jorien „Sheever” Van der Heijden

Najlepsza drużyna e-sportowa:

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

G2 Esports

San Francisco Shock

Team Secret

Szczególnie mocno na tle reszty wybiły się dwie produkcje. Hades i The Last of Us Part 2 są nominowane w naprawdę wielu kategoriach i trudno się dziwić – to naprawdę świetne tytuły.

Zwycięzców poszczególnych nagród poznamy 10 grudnia.

