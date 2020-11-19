The Game Awards 2020 – lista nominacji. Głosuj z nami!
Poznaliśmy wszystkie nominacje na The Game Awards 2020. Gala odbędzie się już niedługo i każdy chętny gracz może wziąć udział w głosowaniu.
Gala rozdania nagród TGA 2020 odbędzie się już 10 grudnia. Organizatorzy w końcu podali wszystkie nominacje i oddali chętnym możliwość głosowania. Swoje głosy możecie oddać w tym miejscu.
Oto jak prezentują się tegoroczne nominacje:
Gra roku:
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us 2
Najlepsza reżyseria:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Najlepsza narracja:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Najlepsza ścieżka dźwiękowa:
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Najlepsza realizacja dźwięku:
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Najlepsza gra aktorska:
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Gra z przekazem:
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through Darkest of Times
Najlepiej rozwijana gra:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Najlepszy tytuł indie:
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Najlepsza gra mobilna:
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Najlepsze wsparcie społeczności:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Najlepsza produkcja VR:
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innowacja w dostępności:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Najlepsza gra akcji:
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Najlepsza gra przygodowa akcji:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part 2
Najlepszy tytuł RPG:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Najlepsza bijatyka:
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]
Najlepsza gra familijna:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Najlepszy symulator lub strategia:
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad#
Najlepsza produkcja sportowa lub wyścigi:
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Najlepsza gra multiplayer:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Najlepszy twórca treści:
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valkyrae
Najlepszy debiut:
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Najlepszy e-sportowiec:
- Ian „Crimsix” Porter
- Heo „Showmaker” Su
- Kim „Canyon” Geon-Bu
- Anthony „Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu „Zywoo” Herbaut
Najlepszy trener e-sportowy:
- Danny „Zonic” Sorensen
- Dae-Hee „Crusty” Park
- Fabian „Grabbz” Lohmann
- Lee „Zefa” Jae-Min
- Raymond „Rambo” Lussier
Najlepsze wydarzenie e-sportowe:
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Najlepszy tytuł e-sportowy:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Najlepszy host w e-sporcie:
- Alex „Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex „Machine” Richardson
- Eefje „Sjokz” Depoortere
- James „Dash” Patterson
- Jorien „Sheever” Van der Heijden
Najlepsza drużyna e-sportowa:
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret
Szczególnie mocno na tle reszty wybiły się dwie produkcje. Hades i The Last of Us Part 2 są nominowane w naprawdę wielu kategoriach i trudno się dziwić – to naprawdę świetne tytuły.
Zwycięzców poszczególnych nagród poznamy 10 grudnia.