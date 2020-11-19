The Game Awards 2020 – lista nominacji. Głosuj z nami!

Poznaliśmy wszystkie nominacje na The Game Awards 2020. Gala odbędzie się już niedługo i każdy chętny gracz może wziąć udział w głosowaniu.

Gala rozdania nagród TGA 2020 odbędzie się już 10 grudnia. Organizatorzy w końcu podali wszystkie nominacje i oddali chętnym możliwość głosowania. Swoje głosy możecie oddać w tym miejscu.

Oto jak prezentują się tegoroczne nominacje:

Gra roku:

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • The Last of Us 2

Najlepsza reżyseria:

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepsza narracja:

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepsza ścieżka dźwiękowa:

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepsza realizacja dźwięku:

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepsza gra aktorska:

  • Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Gra z przekazem:

  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why
  • Through Darkest of Times

Najlepiej rozwijana gra:

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Najlepszy tytuł indie:

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Hades
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Najlepsza gra mobilna:

  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

Najlepsze wsparcie społeczności:

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Najlepsza produkcja VR:

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innowacja w dostępności:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Najlepsza gra akcji:

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Najlepsza gra przygodowa akcji:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghosts of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Najlepszy tytuł RPG:

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Najlepsza bijatyka:

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Najlepsza gra familijna:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Najlepszy symulator lub strategia:

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Najlepsza produkcja sportowa lub wyścigi:

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Najlepsza gra multiplayer:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Najlepszy twórca treści:

  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • Timthetatman
  • Valkyrae

Najlepszy debiut:

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Acient Epic
  • Roki
  • Phasmophobia

Najlepszy e-sportowiec:

  • Ian „Crimsix” Porter
  • Heo „Showmaker” Su
  • Kim „Canyon” Geon-Bu
  • Anthony „Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
  • Matthieu „Zywoo” Herbaut

Najlepszy trener e-sportowy:

  • Danny „Zonic” Sorensen
  • Dae-Hee „Crusty” Park
  • Fabian „Grabbz” Lohmann
  • Lee „Zefa” Jae-Min
  • Raymond „Rambo” Lussier

Najlepsze wydarzenie e-sportowe:

  • Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
  • IEM Katowice 2020
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Najlepszy tytuł e-sportowy:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Najlepszy host w e-sporcie:

  • Alex „Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex „Machine” Richardson
  • Eefje „Sjokz” Depoortere
  • James „Dash” Patterson
  • Jorien „Sheever” Van der Heijden

Najlepsza drużyna e-sportowa:

  • Damwon Gaming
  • Dallas Empire
  • G2 Esports
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Secret

Szczególnie mocno na tle reszty wybiły się dwie produkcje. Hades i The Last of Us Part 2 są nominowane w naprawdę wielu kategoriach i trudno się dziwić – to naprawdę świetne tytuły.

Zwycięzców poszczególnych nagród poznamy 10 grudnia.

Jakub Stremler

Miłośnik kultury bardziej i mniej popularnej. Fan Hideo Kojimy, literatury weird fiction (Lovecraft, Poe, Ligotti!) oraz dobrej muzyki. Gra właściwie we wszystko. Od sandboxów, przez RPG, aż po tytuły indie z najgłębszych zakamarków Steam. Ceni sobie oryginalne pomysły, dobre, odważne historie i stronę artystyczną produkcji. Przygodę z grami rozpoczął od drugiego Turoka, przeszedł fazę zatwardziałego pecetowca, a następnie konsolowca, tylko po to, żeby skończyć jako gracz multiplatformowy.
