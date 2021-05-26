PlayStation 5 i deszcz pieniędzy

Ceny PlayStation 5 od 2699 zł. 17 różnych zestawów – wybieraj!

Ostatnio nie możemy narzekać na brak dostępności, lecz bardziej na ceny PlayStation 5. Co tu dużo gadać – to nadal zestawy i ze świecą szukać konsoli „golasa”. Jednak… kto chce już teraz kupić wymarzoną piątkę, ma duży wybór.

Ceny PlayStation 5 wciąż nie mogą spaść i nie wiadomo, kiedy doczekamy się czasów, gdy na sklepowych półkach po prostu kupimy samą konsolę bez dodatków.

Wielu graczy decyduje się na zakupy już teraz, a my staramy się takim zapaleńcom ułatwić życie, zbierając wszystkie dostępne oferty na PlayStation 5 w jednym miejscu.

Zatem jeśli zastanawiasz się, gdzie i za ile kupić PS5, po prostu przejrzyj poniższy spis i częstuj się!

Ceny PlayStation 5 w Media Expert

PS5 – takie zestawy kupisz w Neonet

PS5 pojawiło się też RTV Euro AGD

Ceny PlayStation 5 odstraszają Was obecnie czy jesteście w stanie trochę dopłacić, żeby już teraz sięgnąć po oczekiwaną nową generację?

