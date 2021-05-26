Ceny PlayStation 5 od 2699 zł. 17 różnych zestawów – wybieraj!
Ostatnio nie możemy narzekać na brak dostępności, lecz bardziej na ceny PlayStation 5. Co tu dużo gadać – to nadal zestawy i ze świecą szukać konsoli „golasa”. Jednak… kto chce już teraz kupić wymarzoną piątkę, ma duży wybór.
Ceny PlayStation 5 wciąż nie mogą spaść i nie wiadomo, kiedy doczekamy się czasów, gdy na sklepowych półkach po prostu kupimy samą konsolę bez dodatków.
Wielu graczy decyduje się na zakupy już teraz, a my staramy się takim zapaleńcom ułatwić życie, zbierając wszystkie dostępne oferty na PlayStation 5 w jednym miejscu.
Zatem jeśli zastanawiasz się, gdzie i za ile kupić PS5, po prostu przejrzyj poniższy spis i częstuj się!
Ceny PlayStation 5 w Media Expert
- PlayStation 5 Digital + PlayStation Plus 365 + Kontroler DualSense + Ładowarka – 2699 zł
- Playstation 5 + Returnal + Destruction Allstars + Star Wars: Squadrons – 3049 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Returnal + Spider-Man Miles Morales + Madden NFL 21 – 3239 zł
PS5 – takie zestawy kupisz w Neonet
- PlayStation 5 + DualSense + PlayStation Plus 90 dni – OEM – 2839 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Playstation 5 + Gra PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 2929 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Demon’s Soul Remake Playstation 5 – 2999 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Gra PS5 Returnal – 3058 zł
- PlayStation 5 + PlayStation Plus 90 dni – OEM + DualSense + PS5 DualSense Charging Station + Destruction AllStars Playstation 5 + Gra PS5 Returnal – 3399 zł
- PlayStation 5 + PlayStation Plus subskrypcja na 365 dni + DualSense + PS5 DualSense Charging Station + Demon’s Soul Remake Playstation 5 – 3445 zł
PS5 pojawiło się też RTV Euro AGD
- PlayStation 5 + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales + preorder Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 2947 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Sackboy: Wielka Przygoda + doładowanie PSN 100 zł – 2957 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Sackboy: Wielka Przygoda + Just Dance 2021 – 2976 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Demon’s Souls Remake + doładowanie PSN 100 zł – 2988 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Returnal + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales + PlayStation Plus (3 m-ce) – 3046 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Cyberpunk 2077 + preorder Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 3066 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Demon’s Souls Remake + dodatkowy pad – 3199 zł
- PlayStation 5 + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales + preorder Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart + FIFA 21 + dodatkowy pad – 3335 zł
Ceny PlayStation 5 odstraszają Was obecnie czy jesteście w stanie trochę dopłacić, żeby już teraz sięgnąć po oczekiwaną nową generację?