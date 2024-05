Nowe szczegóły o Resident Evil 1 Remake. Wolniejsze tempo, cięższy klimat i nie tylko

🚨 NEW RESIDENT EVIL 1 REMAKE INFO 🚨



According to an anonymous email received by @BioDeclassified:



– Working title: BIOHAZARD: RE1

– Will be slower paced than RE2 Remake

– Each Zombie will have their own unique model due to the small number of enemies within the game

– More… pic.twitter.com/UqHH2a2NwL