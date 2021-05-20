PS5 w kosmosie

Pełna lista gier z PS4, które działają w 60 FPS na PS5

PS5 posiada całkiem spory katalog gier, które działają w 60 FPS. Dotyczy to nie tylko next-genowych tytułów, ale też produkcji uruchamianych dzięki wstecznej kompatybilności.

PlayStation 5 przyniosło ze sobą nie tylko nowe gry, ale też spory zasób mocy. Poszczególne produkcje z PS4 (jak chociażby TLoU2) otrzymują next-genowe aktualizacje, a niektóre działają lepiej nawet bez dodatkowych łatek.

Lista gier z PS4, które działają w 60 FPS na PS5

Lista takich tytułów jest całkiem spora, bowiem zawiera kilkaset produkcji. Miejcie jednak na uwadze, że w niektórych mogą wystąpić błędy graficzne i spadki FPS, jeśli nie otrzymały one odpowiedniej aktualizacji od producenta.

Oto gry z poprzedniej generacji, które uruchomicie na PlayStation 5 w 60 klatkach na sekundę:

  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • 2064: Read Only
  • 20XX
  • 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin
  • 99Vidas
  • A Boy and his Blob
  • A King’s Tale: Final Fantasy XV
  • A Hat In Time
  • A Tale of Paper
  • A Way Out
  • Aaru’s Awakening
  • Ace Combat 5: The Unsung War (now delisted from PS Store)
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
  • Action Henk
  • AereA
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Air Conflict: Secret Wars Ultimate Edition
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Amnesia Collection
  • Amplitude
  • Anamorphine
  • Animal Super Squad
  • AO International Tennis
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Apothem
  • Are Fell: Enhanced Edition
  • Armello
  • Ashes Cricket
  • Assetto Corsa
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Attack on Titan 2
  • ATV Drift & Tricks
  • AVICII Invector
  • Battleborn (no longer playable due to server shutdown)
  • Battlefield 1
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield Hardline
  • Battlefield V
  • Battlewake
  • Battlezone Gold Edition
  • Bayonetta 10th Anniversary
  • BioShock 2 Remastered (dzięki BioShock Collection)
  • BioShock Infinite The Complete Edition
  • Birthdays: The Beginning
  • Black Clover: Quartet Knights
  • Blast Zone! Tournament
  • Blaster Master Zero
  • Blaster Master Zero II
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Blue Reflection
  • BOMBFEST
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Bound
  • Brawlout
  • Broken Age
  • Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  • Burnout Paradise
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
  • Call of Duty: Infinite
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
  • Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered
  • Call of Duty Warzone
  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Candleman: The Complete Journey
  • Celeste
  • Chess Ultra
  • Child of Light
  • City of Brass
  • Claybook
  • Code Vein
  • Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
  • Construction Simulator 2: Console Edition
  • Contrast
  • Cosmic Star Heroine
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Cricket 2019
  • Cuisine Royale
  • Cyberdimension Neptunia 4: Goddesses Online
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  • Dangerous Driving
  • Dark Cloud
  • Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
  • Dark Souls III
  • Dark Souls Remastered
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Daylight
  • Dead Cells
  • Dead Island Retro Revenge
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Fortune DOAX 3
  • Deadlight: Director’s Cut
  • Death’s Gambit
  • Descenders
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition
  • Digimon World: Next Order
  • DiRT 4
  • DiRT Rally
  • DiRT Rally (Non-VR)
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
  • Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
  • Dog Duty
  • Dollhouse
  • Don Bradman Cricket 17
  • Donut County
  • DOOM
  • DOOM 3: BFG Edition
  • DOOM 64
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Dragon Ball Fighter Z
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dragon Quest Heroes II: Twin Kings and the Prophecy’s End
  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro
  • Dreams
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
  • Elea
  • Elite Dangerous
  • Energy Invasion
  • Entwined
  • Eve: Valkyrie Warzone
  • Everspace
  • Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
  • Evoland: Legendary Edition
  • F1 2017
  • F1 2018
  • F1 2019
  • F1 2020
  • Fall Guys
  • Fantavision
  • Far: Lone Sails
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Farming Simulator 18
  • Feather
  • Fez
  • FIFA 17
  • FIFA 18
  • FIFA 19
  • FIFA 20
  • FIFA 21
  • Fighter EX Layer
  • Firewall Zero Hour
  • Flower
  • Flywrench
  • Forma.8
  • Fortnite
  • Furi
  • Galak-Z: The Dimensional
  • Game of Thrones: A Telltale Game Series
  • Gas Guzzlers Extreme
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
  • God of War
  • God of War III Remastered
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • Gravel
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Grip: Combat Racing
  • Gris
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
  • Guilty Gear Xrd REVELATOR
  • H1Z1 Battle Royale
  • Hard Rest Redux
  • Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone
  • Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X
  • Heaven’s Vault
  • Helldivers
  • Here They Lie
  • Hero Defense
  • Hitman
  • Hitman 2
  • Hollow Knight: Voidhart Edition
  • Horizon Chase Turbo
  • Hot Shots Tennis
  • Hotshot Racing
  • Hover
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • Hungry Shark World
  • Hustle Kings
  • Hyper Light Drifter
  • Hyper Scape
  • Iconoclasts
  • Ikaruga
  • Immortal Redneck
  • Inertial Drift
  • inFAMOUS: First Light
  • inFAMOUS: Second Son
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Injustice 2
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Invisible Inc. Console Edition
  • Ion Fury
  • Jax X: Combat Racing
  • Jigsaw Zen
  • Journey
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Killzone: Shadow Fall
  • King’s Quest
  • Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Knack
  • Knack 2
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Kona
  • Labyrinth Of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
  • LawBreakers
  • Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  • Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
  • Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • Let It Die
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Little Nightmares
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered
  • LocoRoco Remastered
  • Lovely Planet
  • Luminous Remastered
  • Manifold Garden
  • Mantis Burn Racing
  • Mark of the Ninja Remastered
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Ultimate
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Mass Effect: Edycja Legendarna
  • Matterfall
  • MediEvil
  • Megaman 11
  • Megaton Rainfall
  • METAGAL
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Minecraft
  • Minit
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikte
  • MLB The Show 19
  • MLB The Show 20
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Monster Energy Supercross
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • Mother Russia Bleeds
  • Moto Racer 4
  • MotoGP 17
  • MotoGP 20
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • MouseCraft
  • MudRunner: A Spintires Games
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
  • Neon Chrome
  • Never Alone
  • Never out
  • New Gundam Breaker
  • New Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Nex Machina: Death Machine
  • Nexomon: Extinction
  • NHL 18
  • NHL 19
  • NHL 20
  • NHL 21
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Nidhogg II
  • Niffelheim
  • Nioh
  • Nioh 2
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Observation
  • Observer
  • Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir
  • Okage: Shadow King
  • One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
  • ONRUSH
  • Outlast 2
  • Overcooked 2!
  • Override: Mech City Brawl
  • Overwatch
  • Oxenfree
  • PAC-MAN 256
  • PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2
  • Paladins: Champions of the Realm
  • Party Golf
  • Party Hard 2
  • Patapon 2 Remastered
  • Peggle 2
  • Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
  • Persona 4: Dancing All Night
  • Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
  • Plague Road
  • Planetside 2
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
  • PUBG
  • Polybius
  • Portal Knights
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2021
  • Project CARS
  • Project CARS 3
  • Pumped BMX+
  • Pure Pool
  • Pyre
  • Race the Sun
  • RAD
  • Rage 2
  • Rainbow Moon
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Rayman Legends
  • Realm Royale
  • REDEEMER: Enhanced Edition
  • Redout: Lightspeed Edition
  • Relicta
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake
  • Resident Evil 3 Remake
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • RESOGUN
  • Resonance of Fate (4K & Full HD Remaster)
  • Reus
  • Rez Infinite
  • Riddled Corpses EX
  • Ride 3
  • Ride 4
  • RiME
  • RIVE
  • Riverbond
  • Rocket Arena
  • Rocket League
  • Rogue Company
  • Rogue Legacy
  • Roundabout
  • SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS
  • Saints Row 4: Re-elected (including Gat Out of Hell)
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Schacht
  • Scintillatron
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Secret of Mana
  • Secret Ponchos
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Senran Kagura: Burst Re:Newal
  • Senran Kagura: Estival Versus
  • Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shadow Warrior
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
  • Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
  • Shenmue III
  • Shing!
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
  • Sine Mora EX
  • Skater XL
  • Sky Force Reloaded
  • Smite
  • Smoke and Sacrifice
  • Snake Pass
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Sniper Elite III
  • Sniper Elite V2: Remastered
  • SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy
  • Snooker 19
  • Sonic Forces
  • Sonic Mania
  • Soul Calibur VI
  • Sound Shapes
  • Spaceland
  • Spacelords
  • Sparkle 2
  • Spellbreak
  • Spelunky
  • Spirit of the North
  • Splody
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
  • Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
  • Star Ocean: The Last Hope (4K & Full HD Remaster)
  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • State of Mind
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • Steep
  • Stellatum
  • Steven Universe: Save the Light
  • Stick It to the Man!
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • Strider
  • Submerged
  • Subnautica
  • Super Meat Boy
  • Super Mega Baseball 2
  • Super Stardust Ultra
  • SUPERHOT
  • SUPERHEAT: Mind Control Delete
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  • Tacoma
  • Tales from the Borderlands
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
  • Team Sonic Racing
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • Tekken 7
  • Tempest 4000
  • Tennis in the Face
  • Tennis is World Tour
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Tera
  • Tesla vs. Lovecraft
  • Tesla vs. Lovecraft: For Science!
  • Tethered
  • Tetris Effect
  • The Assembly
  • The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
  • The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled
  • The Evil Within 2
  • The Fisherman: Fishing Planet
  • The Girl and the Robot
  • The incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Extended Edition
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
  • The King Fighters XIV
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last of Us Left Behind
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • The Last Remnant Remastered
  • The Legend of Kay: Anniversary
  • The Messenger
  • The Mooseman
  • The Occupation
  • The Park
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
  • The Sojourn
  • The Solus Project
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Survivalists
  • The Swapper
  • The Talos Principle
  • The Unfinished Swan
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
  • The Witness
  • The Wonderful 101 Remastered
  • Thea: The Awakening
  • They Are Billions
  • Thumper
  • Tinertia
  • Tiny Metal
  • Titanfall 2
  • Tokyo Ghoul: re [Call to Exist]
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
  • Toren
  • Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transformers Devastation
  • Trials Rising
  • Twisted Metal Black
  • Two Point Hospital
  • UFC 4
  • Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Uncharted The Lost Legacy
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Undead Horde
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] Uniel Uniclr
  • Unravel
  • Unravel Two
  • Unruly Heroes
  • Utawaremono Zan
  • Valfaris
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Vanquish 10th Anniversary
  • Victor Vran
  • Viking Squad
  • Warface
  • Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor – Martyr
  • Wheels of Aurelia
  • White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
  • WipEout Omega Collection
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein: The Youngblood
  • Wonder Blade
  • Wulverblade
  • WWE 2K19
  • WWE 2K20
  • X-Morph Defense
  • XING: The Land Beyond
  • Yaga
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Ys 8
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  • Zone of the Enders – The 2nd Runner: Second Runner MARS

Listę sporządził portal PSU.

Jakub Stremler

Popkulturowy kombajn lubujący się w literaturze weird fiction, filmowych horrorach, dobrej muzyce i grach wszelkiego rodzaju. Po godzinach studiuje game design i pielęgnuje pasję do sportu.
