Dzięki PS Plus na PS Portal działa już samodzielnie ponad 200 gier. Oto ich lista
PlayStation Portal oficjalnie stało się maszyną do streamingu, a nie tylko „padem z ekranem” do PS5. PS Plus wprowadziło już ponad 200 gier!
Jeden z graczy na Reddicie sporządził kompletną listę wszystkich (jak na razie) 212 gier dostępnych do samodzielnego grania na maszynie PlayStation Portal dzięki PS Plus Premium. Tym samym możemy już z całą pewnością stwierdzić, że tak – to już konsola, a nie byle „gadżet”. Finalna ocena z naszych testów powinna więc dostać co najmniej punkt więcej.
Jakiś czas temu Sony postanowiło zaskoczyć fanów i wydało obszerną aktualizację do konsoli. Wcześniej działała ona jako narzędzie pozwalające na bezpośrednie streamowanie gier z uruchomionego PS5 tak, aby można było grać w innym pokoju albo bez zajmowania telewizora. I choć sprzęt odniósł niebywały sukces, nie był raczej dla każdego. W końcu jednak wystarczy tylko wykupić PS Plus Premium, aby cieszyć się obszerną biblioteką gier możliwych do bezpośredniego przesyłania na PlayStation Portal, znosząc wymóg parowania handhelda z „dużym” PS5.
Kompletna lista ponad 200 gier dostępnych dzięki PS Plus Premium na PlayStation Portal:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Destruction AllStars
- Dead Cells
- Röki
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Thymesia
- The Pedestrian
- The Gardens Between
- The Forgotten City
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- Spirit of the North – Enhanced Edition
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Riders Republic
- Redout 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paradise Killer
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Observer: System Redux
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Monster Truck Championship
- Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Maneater
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lake
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
- Inscryption
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator
- Humanity
- Human Fall Flat
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary Tale Adventures
- Ghostrunner
- Far Cry 6
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Death Stranding
- Dead by Daylight
- Cris Tales
- Control – Ultimate Edition
- Bugsnax
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Outriders
- Scarlet Nexus
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Hotline Miami
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Thrillville
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun Hong Kong
- Shadowrun Dragonfall
- Salt and Sacrifice
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
- Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
- Rally Cross
- Session: Skate Sim
- Back 4 Blood
- UNO
- Source of Madness
- PAW Patrol: Adventure City Calls
- Cursed to Golf
- Rain World
- Eldest Souls
- Roguebook
- Jet Moto 2
- Resistance: Retribution
- Tales of Arise
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- Mystic Pillars – Remastered
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier
- Gods Eater Burst
- Resident Evil 3
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Cool Boarders
- Blood Bowl 3
- Stray Blade
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault II – The Hidden Empire
- Nour: Play with Your Food
- MediEvil
- Deliver Us Mars
- Construction Simulator
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Dave the Diver
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Animal Well
- Worms Pinball
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- G-Police
- Deceive Inc.
- 2Xtreme
- Crime Boss: Rockay City
- Dredge
- Cricket 24
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Sly Raccoon
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Ghosthunter
- Football Manager 2024
- Anno 1800 – Console Edition
- After Us
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- Summoner
- Remnant II
- Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- No More Heroes 3
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Jeanne d’Arc
- Deadcraft
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion
- Wild Hearts
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- TimeSplitters
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
- Ride 5
- Cult of the Lamb
- TimeSplitters 2
- Crusader Kings III
- Under the Waves
- Space Engineers
- SkyGunner
- Secret Agent Clank
- Road 96
- Night in the Woods
- Mr Moskeeto
- Chernobylite Complete Edition
- The Plucky Squire
- The Last of Us Part I
- Two Point Campus
- Tour de France 2023
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me
- Return to Monkey Island
- Overpass 2
- Gris
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- Forbidden Siren
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
- Dead Island 2
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tails Noir
- Lawn Mowing Simulator – Landmark Edition
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Doom Eternal
- Call of the Sea
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Ascent
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- MotoGP 24
- Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Killer Frequency
- Dying Light 2
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Chivalry II
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Dino Crisis
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves
- Sly 2: Band of Thieves
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Forspoken
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Coffee Talk
- A Space for the Unbound
- Biped
- Sonic Frontiers
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Citizen Sleeper
- Poker Club
- Orcs Must Die 3
- ANNO: Mutationem
- MediEvil 2
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand
- Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings
- God of War Ragnarok
Tak, tak, tak – możecie nie tylko grać w mniejsze produkcje indie, ale i w największe hity PlayStation Studio takie jak The Last of Us czy God of War. Łączna liczba ponad 200 tytułów to jawne potwierdzenie, że Sony faktycznie stworzyło Portala z myślą o dalszym jego rozwijaniu i oferowaniu nowych rozwiązań. Szkoda tylko, że… trzeba było dość długo na to czekać. No i szkoda, że opcja strumieniowania gier nie jest dostępna globalnie.
Źródło: PlayStation Lifestyle