Dzięki PS Plus na PS Portal działa już samodzielnie ponad 200 gier. Oto ich lista

Autor: Artur Łokietek
PS Plus uczynił z PS Portal samodzielną konsolę | Newsy - PlanetaGracza
Tagi: PlayStation, PlayStation Portal, PS Plus, PS Plus Premium, Sony

PlayStation Portal oficjalnie stało się maszyną do streamingu, a nie tylko „padem z ekranem” do PS5. PS Plus wprowadziło już ponad 200 gier!

Jeden z graczy na Reddicie sporządził kompletną listę wszystkich (jak na razie) 212 gier dostępnych do samodzielnego grania na maszynie PlayStation Portal dzięki PS Plus Premium. Tym samym możemy już z całą pewnością stwierdzić, że tak – to już konsola, a nie byle „gadżet”. Finalna ocena z naszych testów powinna więc dostać co najmniej punkt więcej.

Jakiś czas temu Sony postanowiło zaskoczyć fanów i wydało obszerną aktualizację do konsoli. Wcześniej działała ona jako narzędzie pozwalające na bezpośrednie streamowanie gier z uruchomionego PS5 tak, aby można było grać w innym pokoju albo bez zajmowania telewizora. I choć sprzęt odniósł niebywały sukces, nie był raczej dla każdego. W końcu jednak wystarczy tylko wykupić PS Plus Premium, aby cieszyć się obszerną biblioteką gier możliwych do bezpośredniego przesyłania na PlayStation Portal, znosząc wymóg parowania handhelda z „dużym” PS5.

Kompletna lista ponad 200 gier dostępnych dzięki PS Plus Premium na PlayStation Portal:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Dead Cells
  • Röki
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Thymesia
  • The Pedestrian
  • The Gardens Between
  • The Forgotten City
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  • Spirit of the North – Enhanced Edition
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Rogue Legacy 2
  • Riders Republic
  • Redout 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
  • Paradise Killer
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Mortal Shell
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Monster Truck Championship
  • Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom
  • My Friend Peppa Pig
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Maneater
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator
  • Lake
  • Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
  • Inscryption
  • Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator
  • Humanity
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Hotel Transylvania: Scary Tale Adventures
  • Ghostrunner
  • Far Cry 6
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Deliver Us the Moon
  • Death Stranding
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Cris Tales
  • Control – Ultimate Edition
  • Bugsnax
  • Ben 10: Power Trip
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
  • Outriders
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • World War Z: Aftermath
  • Hotline Miami
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
  • FAR: Changing Tides
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails
  • Thrillville
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong
  • Shadowrun Dragonfall
  • Salt and Sacrifice
  • Buzz Lightyear of Star Command
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
  • Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
  • Rally Cross
  • Session: Skate Sim
  • Back 4 Blood
  • UNO
  • Source of Madness
  • PAW Patrol: Adventure City Calls
  • Cursed to Golf
  • Rain World
  • Eldest Souls
  • Roguebook
  • Jet Moto 2
  • Resistance: Retribution
  • Tales of Arise
  • The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
  • Mystic Pillars – Remastered
  • Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier
  • Gods Eater Burst
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Cool Boarders
  • Blood Bowl 3
  • Stray Blade
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II – The Hidden Empire
  • Nour: Play with Your Food
  • MediEvil
  • Deliver Us Mars
  • Construction Simulator
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Dave the Diver
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Animal Well
  • Worms Pinball
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Stranded: Alien Dawn
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • G-Police
  • Deceive Inc.
  • 2Xtreme
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City
  • Dredge
  • Cricket 24
  • Tomb Raider: Legend
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Sly Raccoon
  • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Ghosthunter
  • Football Manager 2024
  • Anno 1800 – Console Edition
  • After Us
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
  • LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 9
  • Summoner
  • Remnant II
  • Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • No More Heroes 3
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Jeanne d’Arc
  • Deadcraft
  • Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion
  • Wild Hearts
  • TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
  • TimeSplitters
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
  • Ride 5
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • TimeSplitters 2
  • Crusader Kings III
  • Under the Waves
  • Space Engineers
  • SkyGunner
  • Secret Agent Clank
  • Road 96
  • Night in the Woods
  • Mr Moskeeto
  • Chernobylite Complete Edition
  • The Plucky Squire
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • Two Point Campus
  • Tour de France 2023
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Overpass 2
  • Gris
  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
  • Forbidden Siren
  • Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
  • Dead Island 2
  • This War of Mine: Final Cut
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Tails Noir
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator – Landmark Edition
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Doom Eternal
  • Call of the Sea
  • Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • The Ascent
  • Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
  • Overcooked: All You Can Eat
  • MotoGP 24
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin!
  • Killer Frequency
  • Dying Light 2
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
  • Chivalry II
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Dino Crisis
  • Resident Evil Director’s Cut
  • Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves
  • Sly 2: Band of Thieves
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Forspoken
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
  • Coffee Talk
  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Biped
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Poker Club
  • Orcs Must Die 3
  • ANNO: Mutationem
  • MediEvil 2
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
  • Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand
  • Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings
  • God of War Ragnarok

Tak, tak, tak – możecie nie tylko grać w mniejsze produkcje indie, ale i w największe hity PlayStation Studio takie jak The Last of Us czy God of War. Łączna liczba ponad 200 tytułów to jawne potwierdzenie, że Sony faktycznie stworzyło Portala z myślą o dalszym jego rozwijaniu i oferowaniu nowych rozwiązań. Szkoda tylko, że… trzeba było dość długo na to czekać. No i szkoda, że opcja strumieniowania gier nie jest dostępna globalnie.

Źródło: PlayStation Lifestyle

Artur Łokietek
Artur Łokietek

Artur Łokietek

Redaktor

Zamknięty w horrorach lat 80. specjalista od seriali, filmów i wszystkiego, co dziwne i niespotykane, acz niekoniecznie udane. Pała szczególnym uwielbieniem do dobrych RPG-ów i wciągających gier akcji. Ekspert od gier z dobrą fabułą, ale i koneser tych z gorszą. W przeszłości miłośnik PlayStation, obecnie skupiający się przede wszystkim na PC i relaksie przy Switchu.
