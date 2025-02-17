PlayStation Portal oficjalnie stało się maszyną do streamingu, a nie tylko „padem z ekranem” do PS5. PS Plus wprowadziło już ponad 200 gier!

Jeden z graczy na Reddicie sporządził kompletną listę wszystkich (jak na razie) 212 gier dostępnych do samodzielnego grania na maszynie PlayStation Portal dzięki PS Plus Premium. Tym samym możemy już z całą pewnością stwierdzić, że tak – to już konsola, a nie byle „gadżet”. Finalna ocena z naszych testów powinna więc dostać co najmniej punkt więcej.

Jakiś czas temu Sony postanowiło zaskoczyć fanów i wydało obszerną aktualizację do konsoli. Wcześniej działała ona jako narzędzie pozwalające na bezpośrednie streamowanie gier z uruchomionego PS5 tak, aby można było grać w innym pokoju albo bez zajmowania telewizora. I choć sprzęt odniósł niebywały sukces, nie był raczej dla każdego. W końcu jednak wystarczy tylko wykupić PS Plus Premium, aby cieszyć się obszerną biblioteką gier możliwych do bezpośredniego przesyłania na PlayStation Portal, znosząc wymóg parowania handhelda z „dużym” PS5.

Kompletna lista ponad 200 gier dostępnych dzięki PS Plus Premium na PlayStation Portal:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destruction AllStars

Dead Cells

Röki

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Watch Dogs: Legion

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Thymesia

The Pedestrian

The Gardens Between

The Forgotten City

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Spirit of the North – Enhanced Edition

Sniper Elite 5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Rogue Legacy 2

Riders Republic

Redout 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Paradise Killer

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Observer: System Redux

Mortal Shell

Mortal Kombat 11

Monster Truck Championship

Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom

My Friend Peppa Pig

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Maneater

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lake

Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition

Inscryption

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator

Humanity

Human Fall Flat

Hotel Transylvania: Scary Tale Adventures

Ghostrunner

Far Cry 6

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Demon’s Souls

Deliver Us the Moon

Death Stranding

Dead by Daylight

Cris Tales

Control – Ultimate Edition

Bugsnax

Ben 10: Power Trip

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

World War Z: Aftermath

Hotline Miami

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

FAR: Changing Tides

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Thrillville

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun Hong Kong

Shadowrun Dragonfall

Salt and Sacrifice

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Rally Cross

Session: Skate Sim

Back 4 Blood

UNO

Source of Madness

PAW Patrol: Adventure City Calls

Cursed to Golf

Rain World

Eldest Souls

Roguebook

Jet Moto 2

Resistance: Retribution

Tales of Arise

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

Mystic Pillars – Remastered

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier

Gods Eater Burst

Resident Evil 3

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Cool Boarders

Blood Bowl 3

Stray Blade

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II – The Hidden Empire

Nour: Play with Your Food

MediEvil

Deliver Us Mars

Construction Simulator

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Dave the Diver

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Animal Well

Worms Pinball

The Elder Scrolls Online

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Raji: An Ancient Epic

G-Police

Deceive Inc.

2Xtreme

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Dredge

Cricket 24

Tomb Raider: Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Raccoon

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Monster Hunter Rise

Ghosthunter

Football Manager 2024

Anno 1800 – Console Edition

After Us

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

Summoner

Remnant II

Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

No More Heroes 3

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Jeanne d’Arc

Deadcraft

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion

Wild Hearts

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

TimeSplitters

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

Ride 5

Cult of the Lamb

TimeSplitters 2

Crusader Kings III

Under the Waves

Space Engineers

SkyGunner

Secret Agent Clank

Road 96

Night in the Woods

Mr Moskeeto

Chernobylite Complete Edition

The Plucky Squire

The Last of Us Part I

Two Point Campus

Tour de France 2023

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Return to Monkey Island

Overpass 2

Gris

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Forbidden Siren

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad

Dead Island 2

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tails Noir

Lawn Mowing Simulator – Landmark Edition

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Ghost of Tsushima

Doom Eternal

Call of the Sea

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Ascent

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

MotoGP 24

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Killer Frequency

Dying Light 2

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Chivalry II

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

Grand Theft Auto V

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Dino Crisis

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves

Sly 2: Band of Thieves

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Forspoken

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Coffee Talk

A Space for the Unbound

Biped

Sonic Frontiers

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Citizen Sleeper

Poker Club

Orcs Must Die 3

ANNO: Mutationem

MediEvil 2

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings

God of War Ragnarok

Tak, tak, tak – możecie nie tylko grać w mniejsze produkcje indie, ale i w największe hity PlayStation Studio takie jak The Last of Us czy God of War. Łączna liczba ponad 200 tytułów to jawne potwierdzenie, że Sony faktycznie stworzyło Portala z myślą o dalszym jego rozwijaniu i oferowaniu nowych rozwiązań. Szkoda tylko, że… trzeba było dość długo na to czekać. No i szkoda, że opcja strumieniowania gier nie jest dostępna globalnie.

Źródło: PlayStation Lifestyle