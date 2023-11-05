Premiery gier na PlayStation 5 – LISTOPAD 2023

W listopadzie wyjdzie ponad 34 interesujących gier. Zebraliśmy wszystkie w jednym miejscu.

Dobrych premier w tym roku nie ma końca jeśli chodzi o PlayStation 5. Okazuje się, że także listopad jest miesiącem, w którym znajdziemy naprawdę dużo interesujących produkcji. Poniżej znajdziecie większość z nich posegregowanych na podstawie daty premiery.

Premiery gier PlayStation 5 – listopad 2023:

  • 1 listopada – RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
  • 1 listopada – Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
  • 2 listopada – The Talos Principle 2
  • 2 listopada – Smerfy 2: Więzień Zielonego Kamienia
  • 2 listopada – Star Ocean: The Second Story R
  • 2 listopada – RoboCop: Rogue City
  • 2 listopada – Dead Island 2: Haus
  • 2 listopada – Achilles: Legends Untold
  • 3 listopada – WRC
  • 3 listopada – Quantum Error
  • 6 listopada – Football Manager 2024 Console
  • 6 listopada – The Invincible
  • 7 listopada – DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing
  • 7 listopada – Kill It With Fire VR
  • 7 listopada – SpellForce: Conquest of Eo
  • 7 listopada – Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh
  • 8 listopada – Gunhead
  • 9 listopada – Dungeons 4
  • 9 listopada – Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
  • 9 listopada – Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn
  • 10 listopada – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • 14 listopada – Coral Island
  • 14 listopada – Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
  • 15 listopada – Lake: Season’s Greetings
  • 15 listopada – Teardown
  • 16 listopada – Dredge: The Pale Reach
  • 16 listopada – Flashback 2
  • 16 listopada – Jagged Alliance 3
  • 17 listopada – Persona 5 Tactica
  • 17 listopada – The Walking Dead: Destinies
  • 17 listopada – Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
  • 21 listopada – Worldless
  • 30 listopada – Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2
  • 30 listopada – Gangs of Sherwood

Na liście mamy aż trzy polskie produkcje. RoboCop: Rouge City, The Invicible oraz dodatek do znakomitego Dead Island 2. Warto więc dać tym produkcjom szansę. Ponadto tradycyjnie w listopadzie pojawia się kolejna część Call of Duty. Zwrócić należy też uwagę na WRC od EA, które już teraz zbiera pozytywne noty i można je sprawdzić w ramach EA Play.

