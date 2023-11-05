Premiery gier na PlayStation 5 – LISTOPAD 2023

Dobrych premier w tym roku nie ma końca jeśli chodzi o PlayStation 5. Okazuje się, że także listopad jest miesiącem, w którym znajdziemy naprawdę dużo interesujących produkcji. Poniżej znajdziecie większość z nich posegregowanych na podstawie daty premiery.

Premiery gier PlayStation 5 – listopad 2023:

1 listopada – RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe

1 listopada – Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

2 listopada – The Talos Principle 2

2 listopada – Smerfy 2: Więzień Zielonego Kamienia

2 listopada – Star Ocean: The Second Story R

2 listopada – RoboCop: Rogue City

2 listopada – Dead Island 2: Haus

2 listopada – Achilles: Legends Untold

3 listopada – WRC

3 listopada – Quantum Error

6 listopada – Football Manager 2024 Console

6 listopada – The Invincible

7 listopada – DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing

7 listopada – Kill It With Fire VR

7 listopada – SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

7 listopada – Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh

8 listopada – Gunhead

9 listopada – Dungeons 4

9 listopada – Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

9 listopada – Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

10 listopada – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

14 listopada – Coral Island

14 listopada – Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

15 listopada – Lake: Season’s Greetings

15 listopada – Teardown

16 listopada – Dredge: The Pale Reach

16 listopada – Flashback 2

16 listopada – Jagged Alliance 3

17 listopada – Persona 5 Tactica

17 listopada – The Walking Dead: Destinies

17 listopada – Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

21 listopada – Worldless

30 listopada – Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2

30 listopada – Gangs of Sherwood

Na liście mamy aż trzy polskie produkcje. RoboCop: Rouge City, The Invicible oraz dodatek do znakomitego Dead Island 2. Warto więc dać tym produkcjom szansę. Ponadto tradycyjnie w listopadzie pojawia się kolejna część Call of Duty. Zwrócić należy też uwagę na WRC od EA, które już teraz zbiera pozytywne noty i można je sprawdzić w ramach EA Play.