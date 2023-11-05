Premiery gier na PlayStation 5 – LISTOPAD 2023
W listopadzie wyjdzie ponad 34 interesujących gier. Zebraliśmy wszystkie w jednym miejscu.
Dobrych premier w tym roku nie ma końca jeśli chodzi o PlayStation 5. Okazuje się, że także listopad jest miesiącem, w którym znajdziemy naprawdę dużo interesujących produkcji. Poniżej znajdziecie większość z nich posegregowanych na podstawie daty premiery.
Premiery gier PlayStation 5 – listopad 2023:
- 1 listopada – RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
- 1 listopada – Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- 2 listopada – The Talos Principle 2
- 2 listopada – Smerfy 2: Więzień Zielonego Kamienia
- 2 listopada – Star Ocean: The Second Story R
- 2 listopada – RoboCop: Rogue City
- 2 listopada – Dead Island 2: Haus
- 2 listopada – Achilles: Legends Untold
- 3 listopada – WRC
- 3 listopada – Quantum Error
- 6 listopada – Football Manager 2024 Console
- 6 listopada – The Invincible
- 7 listopada – DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing
- 7 listopada – Kill It With Fire VR
- 7 listopada – SpellForce: Conquest of Eo
- 7 listopada – Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh
- 8 listopada – Gunhead
- 9 listopada – Dungeons 4
- 9 listopada – Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- 9 listopada – Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn
- 10 listopada – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- 14 listopada – Coral Island
- 14 listopada – Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- 15 listopada – Lake: Season’s Greetings
- 15 listopada – Teardown
- 16 listopada – Dredge: The Pale Reach
- 16 listopada – Flashback 2
- 16 listopada – Jagged Alliance 3
- 17 listopada – Persona 5 Tactica
- 17 listopada – The Walking Dead: Destinies
- 17 listopada – Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- 21 listopada – Worldless
- 30 listopada – Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2
- 30 listopada – Gangs of Sherwood
Na liście mamy aż trzy polskie produkcje. RoboCop: Rouge City, The Invicible oraz dodatek do znakomitego Dead Island 2. Warto więc dać tym produkcjom szansę. Ponadto tradycyjnie w listopadzie pojawia się kolejna część Call of Duty. Zwrócić należy też uwagę na WRC od EA, które już teraz zbiera pozytywne noty i można je sprawdzić w ramach EA Play.