Ta legendarna postać nie wróci w GTA VI? Koniec z tradycją serii

Longtime senior Rockstar developers are gathering at Absurd Ventures. The company, started by Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser, recently hired GTA V/RDR2 senior writer Michael Unsworth as its head of story. Lazlow Jones listed as a co-founder.



Via BeGeek https://t.co/lIFNB48Li4 pic.twitter.com/HY4Sgh6xeZ