PS Plus i 371 nowych gier do streamingu. Łącznie mamy ich ponad 1800
Wedle najnowszych informacji Sony udostępniło 371 nowych gier do swojego streamingu dzięki PS Plus. Wiele z nich ma nawet działać na PlayStation Portal.
Jeśli wierzyć skryptom analizującym co tydzień katalog gier dostępnych na PlayStation (za Cloud Dosage), biblioteka gier dostępnych do streamingu na PS5 i PS Portal właśnie powiększyła się i to znacznie! Łącznie, wedle zapewnień redakcji, gracze mają mieć już dostęp do onieśmielającej liczby ponad 1800 gier dostępnych do streamowania. Xbox idzie w chmurę, ale po cichu to Sony radzi sobie chyba nawet lepiej.
Aby jednak korzystać z tego dobrodziejstwa, potrzebna jest nie tylko konsola PlayStation 5 czy ewentualnie PS Portal (nie wszystkie gry tam uruchomicie), lecz również PlayStation Plus Premium. Jest prosty sposób, aby zdobyć abonament taniej – doładowaniami z Instant-Gaming!
- 650 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – kup za 540,90 zł
- 500 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – kup za 416,06 zł
- 350 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – kup za 291,23 zł
- 200 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – sprawdź dostępność i cenę
- 100 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – sprawdź dostępność i cenę
- 50 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – kup za 44,07 zł
371 nowych gier do streamingu w PS Plus
Streaming wszystkich nowych gier działa wyłącznie na PlayStation 5 i wymaga subskrypcji. Większość z podanych niżej tytułów nie jest dostępna na PlayStaiton Portal po zmianach, ale gracze w sieci i tak dostrzegli kilka nowości. Wedle doniesień, w katalogu chmury PS Plus Premium pojawiło się m.in. Killzone Liberation, Syphon Filter czy The Legend of Dragoon. O tych grach nie wiedzieliśmy, gdy pisaliśmy o wcześniejszym zastrzyku nowości do usługi strumieniowej japońskiego giganta. Sony nie informuje jednak wprost, które gry wylatują z usługi i które do niej trafiają, więc nie sposób zebrać ich wszystkich. Ratunkiem może być fanowska strona PS Portal.
Mimo wszystko aż 371 nowych gier miało dostać oznaczenie „dostępne do streamingu”. Warunkiem jest posiadanie abonamentu i konsoli PS5, dzięki czemu nie musicie instalować wspomnianych tytułów, aby cieszyć się nimi na swej platformie. Co ważne, dodano nawet nowe, wielkie hity w postaci m.in. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 czy Helldivers 2. Warto zaznaczyć, że mówimy o tytułach, które nie są dostępne w ramach biblioteki PS Plus Extra czy Premium, a trzeba je zakupić samodzielnie.
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Sea of Thieves
- Phasmophobia
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Ultra Edition
- Sniper Elite: Resistance
- Path of Exile 2 Founder’s Pack – Path of Exile 2 Early Access
- DC Universe Online Free to Play
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
- SILENT HILL 2
- High On Life
- THRONE AND LIBERTY
- The Outlast Trials
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS
- NEW WORLD: AETERNUM
- Until Dawn
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition
- Grounded
- Hunt: Showdown 1896
- Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator
- Monster Jam Showdown
- SMITE 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Planet Zoo
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Tower of Fantasy
- Bluey: The Videogame
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- V Rising
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered
- Off The Grid – Early Access
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
- Pacific Drive
- ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist
- PowerWash Simulator
- Risk of Rain 2
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Ultimate Edition
- Deadside
- Call of the Wild: The Angler
- The Mortuary Assistant
- House Flipper 2
- Fate/Samurai Remnant
- STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection
- Who’s Your Daddy?!
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator
- Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter
- Stumble Guys
- Empire of the Ants
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
- Puzzle Quest 3: Match 3 RPG
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes
- Unicorn Overlord
- Pinball FX
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition
- Dreamcore
- Predecessor
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
- PAW Patrol World
- Cat Quest III
- The Casting of Frank Stone
- SpongeBob SquarePants : The Patrick Star Game
- Ravenswatch
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit
- Pool Blitz
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Standard Edition
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Deceit 2
- Blasphemous 2
- PlateUp!
- AEW: Fight Forever
- Contra: Operation Galuga
- Escape Academy
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
- Coral Island
- Still Wakes the Deep
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Choo-Choo Charles
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator
- Trepang2
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Goat Simulator: Remastered
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
- Visions of Mana
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
- Street Food Restaurant Owner
- Truck and Logistics Simulator
- Alone in the Dark
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Truck Driver: The American Dream
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
- Minecraft Legends
- The Backrooms 1998
- The Jackbox Party Starter
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- MechWarrior 5: Clans
- Scars Above
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Brotato
- Project Wingman: Frontline 59
- Dating Stories
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE
- Undying
- This Bed We Made
- Ultros
- Ad Infinitum
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER
- Momodora: Moonlit Farewell
- Subside
- The Last Faith
- DRIFTCE
- Darkwood
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- We Were Here Forever
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- Wayfinder
- TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA
- A Little to the Left
- Hamster Playground
- Scorn
- Pentiment
- Neva
- Welcome to ParadiZe
- Snezhinka
- Sker Ritual
- River City Girls 2
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- As Dusk Falls
- Twisted Metal 2
- Fort Solis
- ENDLESS Dungeon
- EVERSPACE 2
- INDIKA
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance
- Viewfinder
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Ghostrunner 2
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- CityDriver
- Quake II
- The Backrooms: Survival
- SpiderHeck
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition
- System Shock
- Besiege
- HAWKED
- Hotel Renovator Five Star Edition
- Fernbus Coach Simulator
- [REDACTED]
- Shop Simulator: Supermarket
- Cuties Hacked: Oh no someone stole my photos!
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
- Stay Out of the House
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- Jusant
- Bloomtown: A Different Story
- Pinball M
- STAR WARS : Bounty Hunter
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle
- Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express
- Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Cartel Tycoon
- Until Then
- Kingdoms and Castles
- Layers of Fear
- Road Maintenance Simulator 2 + Winter Services
- Tekken 6
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
- STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Star Trek: Resurgence
- art of rally
- The Jumping Burger Climb
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
- FOAMSTARS
- Road 96: Mile 0
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful life
- Afterimage
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage
- FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
- COCOON
- Heavy Cargo – The Truck Simulator
- Outcast – A New Beginning
- Ship of Fools
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS 2
- Horizon Chase 2
- Paleo Pines
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Electrician Simulator
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- The Eternal Cylinder
- GYLT
- The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone
- Gunfire Reborn
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- Hellpoint
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
- BIOMORPH
- Have a Nice Death
- Late Shift
- JIGSAW CHRONICLES: Most Wanted
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
- Morbid: The Lords of Ire
- REVEIL
- SEASON: A letter to the future
- Wanted: Dead
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus
- Marfusha
- Syberia – The World Before
- Revhead
- Roots of Pacha
- G.I. JOE: WRATH OF COBRA
- Astral Ascent
- Neon White
- Alisa Developer’s Cut
- LIVE A LIVE
- SteamWorld Build
- Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection
- The Chant
- SunnySide
- XIII
- Symphonia
- Laika: Aged Through Blood
- LEGO Bricktales
- Snow Bros. Wonderland
- The Last Oricru – Final Cut
- Celebrities Hacked
- Omega Strikers
- King’s Bounty II
- Pizza Possum
- Gangs of Sherwood
- Recall: Empty Wishes
- Arab drift cars 2
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
- How 2 Escape
- Dinosaur Fossil Hunter
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd
- BloodRayne 2: ReVamped
- The Stone of Madness
- My Life: Zoo Vet
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story
- AMEDAMA
- Christmas Massacre
- Songs of Silence
- BloodRayne: ReVamped
- SaGa Emerald Beyond
- Sakura Succubus
- Sable
- Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master
- Evil Inside
- The Invincible
- The Mobius Machine
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing
- TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition
- Parcel Corps
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
- OXENFREE II: Lost Signals
- Dragon Takers
- FPV Simulator
- AFL 23
- The Beast Inside
- Maid of Sker
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
- HAJWALA 2
- Memory Holder: The Colors
- The Darkside Detective
- Hoa
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered
- Backpack Hero
- Army of Ruin
- Mindcop
- Once Again
- Astor: Blade of the Monolith
- Vanity Fair: The Pursuit
- Ghost Song
- Unhidden: Cozy Hidden Object
- FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
- Pro Formula Racing
- Infliction: Extended Cut
- Shing!
- Minigolf Adventure
- Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh
- HIQ ACE Unlimited
- Adventure Bar Story
- Hentai vs. Evil
- Dragons vs. Balloons TD
- Panic House
- Gigantic: Rampage Edition
- Black Skylands
- Universe For Sale
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
- Tri Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Odyssey
- Cookie Cutter
- Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy
- Blindfire
- Agent Fall
- SANYA
- Internet Cafe Simulator 2025
- Submerged: Hidden Depths
- Slasher: Origins
- Basureroes: Invasion
- Ape Escape Academy
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice
- Codename: Ocean Keeper
- Worms World Party [PS1 Emulation]
- Rustler
- Sokorobot
- The Complex
- The Jumping Churros
- The Dog K
- Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower
- The Jumping Burger
- Dusk Diver 2
- The Voices Games Mega Bundle
- Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
- The Pigeon P
- Concept Destruction
- Eternal Kingdom Battle Peak
- Mineral
- The Jumping Pizza
- One Night Stand
- The Jumping Chocolate
- B MATH
- In rays of the Light
- The Jumping Fries
- The Jumping Taco
- The Sheep P
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East
- Black Death : A Tragic Dirge
- The Pig D
- Lady in a Leotard With a Gun
- HexaScape: Cyber Defense
- Kurushi Final: Mental Blocks
- Gravity Crash Portable
- Tri6: Infinite
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All!
- Bunny Raiders
- CyberTD
- Glitch Hero
- Hexa River
- KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION
- Nephise: Ascension
- Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open
- Richman 11
- Run Tekila Run!
- Super Rolling Heroes Deluxe
- The Coma 2B: Catacomb
- Tilting Tiles: Fires of Industry
- R4 RIDGE RACER TYPE
- Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny
Tym samym dostępnych do strumieniowana jest już podobno ponad 1800 gier. I wątpię, aby Sony na tym poprzestało, bo z całą pewnością regularnie otrzymywać będziemy nowe gry w usłudze „chmurowej”.
Źródło: Cloud Dosage / PlayStation Lifestyle