PS Plus i 371 nowych gier do streamingu. Łącznie mamy ich ponad 1800

Wedle najnowszych informacji Sony udostępniło 371 nowych gier do swojego streamingu dzięki PS Plus. Wiele z nich ma nawet działać na PlayStation Portal.

Jeśli wierzyć skryptom analizującym co tydzień katalog gier dostępnych na PlayStation (za Cloud Dosage), biblioteka gier dostępnych do streamingu na PS5 i PS Portal właśnie powiększyła się i to znacznie! Łącznie, wedle zapewnień redakcji, gracze mają mieć już dostęp do onieśmielającej liczby ponad 1800 gier dostępnych do streamowania. Xbox idzie w chmurę, ale po cichu to Sony radzi sobie chyba nawet lepiej.

Aby jednak korzystać z tego dobrodziejstwa, potrzebna jest nie tylko konsola PlayStation 5 czy ewentualnie PS Portal (nie wszystkie gry tam uruchomicie), lecz również PlayStation Plus Premium. Jest prosty sposób, aby zdobyć abonament taniej – doładowaniami z Instant-Gaming!

371 nowych gier do streamingu w PS Plus

Streaming wszystkich nowych gier działa wyłącznie na PlayStation 5 i wymaga subskrypcji. Większość z podanych niżej tytułów nie jest dostępna na PlayStaiton Portal po zmianach, ale gracze w sieci i tak dostrzegli kilka nowości. Wedle doniesień, w katalogu chmury PS Plus Premium pojawiło się m.in. Killzone Liberation, Syphon Filter czy The Legend of Dragoon. O tych grach nie wiedzieliśmy, gdy pisaliśmy o wcześniejszym zastrzyku nowości do usługi strumieniowej japońskiego giganta. Sony nie informuje jednak wprost, które gry wylatują z usługi i które do niej trafiają, więc nie sposób zebrać ich wszystkich. Ratunkiem może być fanowska strona PS Portal.

Mimo wszystko aż 371 nowych gier miało dostać oznaczenie „dostępne do streamingu”. Warunkiem jest posiadanie abonamentu i konsoli PS5, dzięki czemu nie musicie instalować wspomnianych tytułów, aby cieszyć się nimi na swej platformie. Co ważne, dodano nawet nowe, wielkie hity w postaci m.in. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 czy Helldivers 2. Warto zaznaczyć, że mówimy o tytułach, które nie są dostępne w ramach biblioteki PS Plus Extra czy Premium, a trzeba je zakupić samodzielnie.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

HELLDIVERS 2

Sea of Thieves

Phasmophobia

Honkai: Star Rail

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Ultra Edition

Sniper Elite: Resistance

Path of Exile 2 Founder’s Pack – Path of Exile 2 Early Access

DC Universe Online Free to Play

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS

SILENT HILL 2

High On Life

THRONE AND LIBERTY

The Outlast Trials

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS

NEW WORLD: AETERNUM

Until Dawn

Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition

Grounded

Hunt: Showdown 1896

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator

Monster Jam Showdown

SMITE 2

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Planet Zoo

RoboCop: Rogue City

Tower of Fantasy

Bluey: The Videogame

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

V Rising

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Off The Grid – Early Access

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

Pacific Drive

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist

PowerWash Simulator

Risk of Rain 2

Life is Strange: Double Exposure Ultimate Edition

Deadside

Call of the Wild: The Angler

The Mortuary Assistant

House Flipper 2

Fate/Samurai Remnant

STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection

Who’s Your Daddy?!

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Castlevania Dominus Collection

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter

Stumble Guys

Empire of the Ants

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Puzzle Quest 3: Match 3 RPG

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes

Unicorn Overlord

Pinball FX

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition

Dreamcore

Predecessor

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

PAW Patrol World

Cat Quest III

The Casting of Frank Stone

SpongeBob SquarePants : The Patrick Star Game

Ravenswatch

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit

Pool Blitz

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Standard Edition

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Deceit 2

Blasphemous 2

PlateUp!

AEW: Fight Forever

Contra: Operation Galuga

Escape Academy

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants

Coral Island

Still Wakes the Deep

The Jackbox Party Pack 10

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Choo-Choo Charles

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Hi-Fi RUSH

Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator

Trepang2

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Goat Simulator: Remastered

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

Visions of Mana

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

Street Food Restaurant Owner

Truck and Logistics Simulator

Alone in the Dark

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Truck Driver: The American Dream

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe

Minecraft Legends

The Backrooms 1998

The Jackbox Party Starter

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

MechWarrior 5: Clans

Scars Above

Urban Myth Dissolution Center

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Brotato

Project Wingman: Frontline 59

Dating Stories

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE

Undying

This Bed We Made

Ultros

Ad Infinitum

OCTOPATH TRAVELER

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell

Subside

The Last Faith

DRIFTCE

Darkwood

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

We Were Here Forever

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

Wayfinder

TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA

A Little to the Left

Hamster Playground

Scorn

Pentiment

Neva

Welcome to ParadiZe

Snezhinka

Sker Ritual

River City Girls 2

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

POSTAL 4: No Regerts

As Dusk Falls

Twisted Metal 2

Fort Solis

ENDLESS Dungeon

EVERSPACE 2

INDIKA

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance

Viewfinder

Bramble: The Mountain King

Ghostrunner 2

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

CityDriver

Quake II

The Backrooms: Survival

SpiderHeck

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition

System Shock

Besiege

HAWKED

Hotel Renovator Five Star Edition

Fernbus Coach Simulator

[REDACTED]

Shop Simulator: Supermarket

Cuties Hacked: Oh no someone stole my photos!

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Stay Out of the House

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake

Jusant

Bloomtown: A Different Story

Pinball M

STAR WARS : Bounty Hunter

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus

Aliens: Dark Descent

Cartel Tycoon

Until Then

Kingdoms and Castles

Layers of Fear

Road Maintenance Simulator 2 + Winter Services

Tekken 6

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R

Jagged Alliance 3

Star Trek: Resurgence

art of rally

The Jumping Burger Climb

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-

FOAMSTARS

Road 96: Mile 0

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful life

Afterimage

Gori: Cuddly Carnage

FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

COCOON

Heavy Cargo – The Truck Simulator

Outcast – A New Beginning

Ship of Fools

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS 2

Horizon Chase 2

Paleo Pines

Touhou Luna Nights

Electrician Simulator

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

The Eternal Cylinder

GYLT

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone

Gunfire Reborn

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Hellpoint

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

BIOMORPH

Have a Nice Death

Late Shift

JIGSAW CHRONICLES: Most Wanted

SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2

Morbid: The Lords of Ire

REVEIL

SEASON: A letter to the future

Wanted: Dead

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

Marfusha

Syberia – The World Before

Revhead

Roots of Pacha

G.I. JOE: WRATH OF COBRA

Astral Ascent

Neon White

Alisa Developer’s Cut

LIVE A LIVE

SteamWorld Build

Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection

The Chant

SunnySide

XIII

Symphonia

Laika: Aged Through Blood

LEGO Bricktales

Snow Bros. Wonderland

The Last Oricru – Final Cut

Celebrities Hacked

Omega Strikers

King’s Bounty II

Pizza Possum

Gangs of Sherwood

Recall: Empty Wishes

Arab drift cars 2

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

How 2 Escape

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

BloodRayne 2: ReVamped

The Stone of Madness

My Life: Zoo Vet

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

AMEDAMA

Christmas Massacre

Songs of Silence

BloodRayne: ReVamped

SaGa Emerald Beyond

Sakura Succubus

Sable

Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master

Evil Inside

The Invincible

The Mobius Machine

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition

Parcel Corps

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

Dragon Takers

FPV Simulator

AFL 23

The Beast Inside

Maid of Sker

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

HAJWALA 2

Memory Holder: The Colors

The Darkside Detective

Hoa

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered

Backpack Hero

Army of Ruin

Mindcop

Once Again

Astor: Blade of the Monolith

Vanity Fair: The Pursuit

Ghost Song

Unhidden: Cozy Hidden Object

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake

Pro Formula Racing

Infliction: Extended Cut

Shing!

Minigolf Adventure

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh

HIQ ACE Unlimited

Adventure Bar Story

Hentai vs. Evil

Dragons vs. Balloons TD

Panic House

Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Black Skylands

Universe For Sale

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir

Tri Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Odyssey

Cookie Cutter

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy

Blindfire

Agent Fall

SANYA

Internet Cafe Simulator 2025

Submerged: Hidden Depths

Slasher: Origins

Basureroes: Invasion

Ape Escape Academy

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice

Codename: Ocean Keeper

Worms World Party [PS1 Emulation]

Rustler

Sokorobot

The Complex

The Jumping Churros

The Dog K

Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower

The Jumping Burger

Dusk Diver 2

The Voices Games Mega Bundle

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure

The Pigeon P

Concept Destruction

Eternal Kingdom Battle Peak

Mineral

The Jumping Pizza

One Night Stand

The Jumping Chocolate

B MATH

In rays of the Light

The Jumping Fries

The Jumping Taco

The Sheep P

Beyond a Steel Sky

Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East

Black Death : A Tragic Dirge

The Pig D

Lady in a Leotard With a Gun

HexaScape: Cyber Defense

Kurushi Final: Mental Blocks

Gravity Crash Portable

Tri6: Infinite

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All!

Bunny Raiders

CyberTD

Glitch Hero

Hexa River

KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION

Nephise: Ascension

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open

Richman 11

Run Tekila Run!

Super Rolling Heroes Deluxe

The Coma 2B: Catacomb

Tilting Tiles: Fires of Industry

R4 RIDGE RACER TYPE

Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny

Tym samym dostępnych do strumieniowana jest już podobno ponad 1800 gier. I wątpię, aby Sony na tym poprzestało, bo z całą pewnością regularnie otrzymywać będziemy nowe gry w usłudze „chmurowej”.

Źródło: Cloud Dosage / PlayStation Lifestyle