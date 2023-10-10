Lista filmów za darmo w PS Plus Premium. Czy jest co oglądać?

Sony postanowiło uatrakcyjnić najdroższy wariant abonamentu PS Plus, dodając do niego ponad 100 filmów, za które nie musimy płacić. Lista długa, ale czy dla Ciebie ciekawa?

Od kilku dni możemy korzystać na konsolach PlayStation 5 oraz PS4 z nowej aplikacji. Nazwano ją Sony Pictures Core i jeśli chcesz zacząć z niej korzystać oraz dowiedzieć się, jak oglądać na niej filmy, wszystko opisaliśmy w tej wiadomości. Generalnie, jest to wypożyczalnia oraz sklep z filmami. Ale jeśli posiadasz abonament PS Plus Premium, możesz oglądać za darmo około setki filmów. Sony chce w ten sposób zachęcić graczy, by decydowali się na najdroższy próg subskrypcji. To kolejny z przywilejów pakietu Premium, po darmowych wersjach próbnych gier, które wraz z linkami zbieramy dla Was pod tym adresem. A kto chce kupić taniej abonament Essential, Extra lub Premium, niech zaopatrzy się w doładowania portfela z promocji Instant Gaming:

Lista darmowych filmów w aplikacji Sony Pictures Core (PS Plus Premium)

Jeśli posiadasz abonament w wersji Extra lub Essential, nie będziesz miał dostępu do tej biblioteki, ale będziesz mógł kupować lub wypożyczać filmy za pośrednictwem aplikacji – tak samo jak członkowie Premium. Poniższe listy to ponad 100 filmów, które są dostępne w USA lub w UK. Zwróćcie uwagę, że listy różnią się od siebie. Sony zaznaczało, że w zależności od regionu przygotowało odmienne oferty. Zatem i w Polsce możemy zobaczyć w aplikacji częściowo coś innego. Jakby nie było, poniższe listy dają nam ogląd na to, czy warto w ogóle interesować się aplikacją Pictures Core. Twoim zdaniem warto?

PS+ Premium – lista filmów dostępnych w USA

6 Bullets

The 6th Day

30 Days of Night: Dark Days

All the King’s Men

Anacondas

Applebee’s Alpha

Arena

The Art of War II: Betrayal

Attack the Block

Baghead

Barney’s Version

Berserk

Black Dynamite

Blind Fury

The Blob

Blue Thunder

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

The Brothers Grimsby

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casualties of War

The Cottage

The Covenant

Dragon Wars

The Damned United

The Deep

Driven

The Devil’s Backbone

Drunken Master

An Evening with Kevin Smith 2: Evening Harder

The Experiment

The Fan

Felon

The Fifth Element

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

The Final Girls

Freaks of Nature

Frozen River

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Go

(1998) Godzilla

(2000) Godzilla

Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla: Final Wars

The Guard

Hancock

Harry Brown

Home Sweet Hell

House of the Flying Daggers

Idle Hands

The International

Into the Grizzly Maze

Iron Man: Rise of Technovore

Johnny Mnemonic

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Labyrinth

The Lazurus Project

Looper

Lords of Dogtown

The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra

Magic Magic

Meeting Evil

Mortal Thoughts

Multiplicity

My Girl

Night of the Creeps

One False Move

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Premium Rush

Private Resort

Pulse

[REC]

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Vendetta

Revolve

Run Lola Run

Running with Scissors

School Daze

Scream of Fear

Screamers

Seraphim Falls

Silent Rage

Sleepwalkers

Smashed

Sniper

Sniper 3

Starman

Sniper Reloaded

Sniper Ultimate Kill

Starship Troopers: Invasion

Starship Troopers 3: Marauder

The Take

The Talking of Pelham 123

Things Are Tough All Over

To Die For

Underworld Awakening

Universal Solider: Day of Reckoning

Unthinkable

The Virginity Hit

Where the Day Takes You

PS+ Premium – lista filmów dostępnych w Wielkiej Brytanii