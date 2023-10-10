Lista filmów za darmo w PS Plus Premium. Czy jest co oglądać?
Sony postanowiło uatrakcyjnić najdroższy wariant abonamentu PS Plus, dodając do niego ponad 100 filmów, za które nie musimy płacić. Lista długa, ale czy dla Ciebie ciekawa?
Od kilku dni możemy korzystać na konsolach PlayStation 5 oraz PS4 z nowej aplikacji. Nazwano ją Sony Pictures Core i jeśli chcesz zacząć z niej korzystać oraz dowiedzieć się, jak oglądać na niej filmy, wszystko opisaliśmy w tej wiadomości. Generalnie, jest to wypożyczalnia oraz sklep z filmami. Ale jeśli posiadasz abonament PS Plus Premium, możesz oglądać za darmo około setki filmów. Sony chce w ten sposób zachęcić graczy, by decydowali się na najdroższy próg subskrypcji. To kolejny z przywilejów pakietu Premium, po darmowych wersjach próbnych gier, które wraz z linkami zbieramy dla Was pod tym adresem. A kto chce kupić taniej abonament Essential, Extra lub Premium, niech zaopatrzy się w doładowania portfela z promocji Instant Gaming:
Lista darmowych filmów w aplikacji Sony Pictures Core (PS Plus Premium)
Jeśli posiadasz abonament w wersji Extra lub Essential, nie będziesz miał dostępu do tej biblioteki, ale będziesz mógł kupować lub wypożyczać filmy za pośrednictwem aplikacji – tak samo jak członkowie Premium. Poniższe listy to ponad 100 filmów, które są dostępne w USA lub w UK. Zwróćcie uwagę, że listy różnią się od siebie. Sony zaznaczało, że w zależności od regionu przygotowało odmienne oferty. Zatem i w Polsce możemy zobaczyć w aplikacji częściowo coś innego. Jakby nie było, poniższe listy dają nam ogląd na to, czy warto w ogóle interesować się aplikacją Pictures Core. Twoim zdaniem warto?
PS+ Premium – lista filmów dostępnych w USA
- 6 Bullets
- The 6th Day
- 30 Days of Night: Dark Days
- All the King’s Men
- Anacondas
- Applebee’s Alpha
- Arena
- The Art of War II: Betrayal
- Attack the Block
- Baghead
- Barney’s Version
- Berserk
- Black Dynamite
- Blind Fury
- The Blob
- Blue Thunder
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
- The Brothers Grimsby
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Casualties of War
- The Cottage
- The Covenant
- Dragon Wars
- The Damned United
- The Deep
- Driven
- The Devil’s Backbone
- Drunken Master
- An Evening with Kevin Smith 2: Evening Harder
- The Experiment
- The Fan
- Felon
- The Fifth Element
- Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
- The Final Girls
- Freaks of Nature
- Frozen River
- Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
- Go
- (1998) Godzilla
- (2000) Godzilla
- Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
- Godzilla: Final Wars
- The Guard
- Hancock
- Harry Brown
- Home Sweet Hell
- House of the Flying Daggers
- Idle Hands
- The International
- Into the Grizzly Maze
- Iron Man: Rise of Technovore
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
- Labyrinth
- The Lazurus Project
- Looper
- Lords of Dogtown
- The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra
- Magic Magic
- Meeting Evil
- Mortal Thoughts
- Multiplicity
- My Girl
- Night of the Creeps
- One False Move
- The Possession of Hannah Grace
- Premium Rush
- Private Resort
- Pulse
- [REC]
- Resident Evil: Damnation
- Resident Evil: Vendetta
- Revolve
- Run Lola Run
- Running with Scissors
- School Daze
- Scream of Fear
- Screamers
- Seraphim Falls
- Silent Rage
- Sleepwalkers
- Smashed
- Sniper
- Sniper 3
- Starman
- Sniper Reloaded
- Sniper Ultimate Kill
- Starship Troopers: Invasion
- Starship Troopers 3: Marauder
- The Take
- The Talking of Pelham 123
- Things Are Tough All Over
- To Die For
- Underworld Awakening
- Universal Solider: Day of Reckoning
- Unthinkable
- The Virginity Hit
- Where the Day Takes You
PS+ Premium – lista filmów dostępnych w Wielkiej Brytanii
- 21
- 50 to 1
- Across the Universe
- The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
- After Earth
- The Age of Innocence
- Almost Famous
- Anonymous
- Are We Done Yet
- As Good As It Gets
- Baby Geniuses
- Bad Teacher
- Battle Los Angeles
- The Beautiful Country
- Before Midnight
- Being Julia
- Bicentennial Man
- Black Hawk Down
- Blue Lagoon The Awakening
- The Bounty Hunter
- The Broken Hearts Club
- Cadillac Records
- The Cable Guy
- The Client List
- Closer
- Courageous
- Crown For Christmas
- District 9
- Django Unchained
- Donnie Brasco
- Drinking Buddies
- Easy A
- Eat Prey Love
- Elysium
- The End of the Affair
- Erin Brockovich
- Five Easy Pieces
- Flint
- Friends With Benefits
- Gattaca
- Ghost Rider
- Girl Interrupted
- Glory
- Green Hornet
- Hellboy
- Here Comes The Boom
- Home Run
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jack and Jill
- Julie and Julia
- Jumping the Broom
- Just Go With It
- Just in Time for Christmas
- Laurel Canyon
- The Lazarus Project
- Legion
- The Longest Yard
- Look Who’s Talking
- Lost In Yonkers
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
- Midnight Express
- My Girl
- Never Back Down 2
- Night of the Living Dead
- Open Season 2
- Open Season 3
- Mall Cop
- The People VS. Larry Flynt
- Premium Rush
- Priest
- Punch Drunk Love
- The Quick and the Dead
- Return to the Blue Lagoon
- The Roommate
- Safe
- Seven Pounds
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Sex, Lies, and Videotape
- Single White Female
- Sniper Reloaded
- The Social Network
- The Squid and the Whale
- Stan Lee’s Mutants. Monsters, and Marvels
- Straw Dogs
- Stripes
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Tap
- Think Like A Man
- This Christmas
- This Is The End
- To Rome With Love
- Tootsie
- True Romance
- Tucker and Dale VS Evil
- The Virginity Hit
- The Vow
- White Chicks
- The Water Horse Legend of the Deep
- The Whole Nine Yards
- Zombieland