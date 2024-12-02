Zagłosuj w PlayStation Game of The Year Awards 2024. Gracze wybiorą najlepsze gry 2024 roku
Właśnie rozpoczęto głosowanie w ramach PlayStation Game of The Year Awards 2024. To nie jury, a gracze — w tym również wy — wybiorą najlepsze gry mijających 12 miesięcy. Kategorii jest sporo i wiele z nich zawiera naprawdę ciekawe opcje. Wybór jest trudny — podołacie?
PlayStation was potrzebuje — zagłosujcie na swoje gry 2024 roku
Aż 19 kategorii, dziesiątki nominowanych i zdecydowanie trudny wybór – to PlayStation Game of The Year Awards 2024, czyli plebiscyt, w którym głos graczy jest tym najważniejszym. Już teraz możecie wybrać swoje ulubione tytuły z ostatnich 12 miesięcy i oddać na nie swój głos, przybliżając je tym samym do zwycięstwa. Głosowanie dostępne jest tutaj, a poniżej przybliżamy wszystkie kategorie wraz z nominowanymi:
Najlepsza fabuła
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Neva
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
- The Plucky Squire
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Najlepsza grafika
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Crow Country
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
- Tekken 8
Najlepsza nowa postać
- Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)
- Eve (Stellar Blade)
- Heismay (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
- Hulkenberg (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
- Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
- Kay Vess (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Plucky Squire (The Plucky Squire)
- Reina Mishima (Tekken 8)
- Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)
- Vivian (Fear the Spotlight)
Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny
- Astro Bot
- Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
- Pacific Drive
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
- Unicorn Overlord
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Zenless Zone Zero
Najlepsze audio
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
Najlepszy soundtrack
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Rise of the Rōnin
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
- Tekken 8
- Vampire Survivors
Najlepsze funkcje dostępności
- Astro Bot
- Caravan Sandwitch
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Plucky Squire
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
Najlepsze wykorzystanie kontrolera DualSense
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dave the Diver
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- NBA 2K25
- Neva
- Pacific Drive
- Rise of the Rōnin
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Najlepszy remaster
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Broken Sword – the Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Grandia HD Collection
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Tomba Special Edition
- Until Dawn
Najlepszy multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- EA Sports UFC 5
- Foamstars
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Palworld
- Sea of Thieves
- Valorant
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- XDefiant
Najlepsze wsparcie
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Fortnite
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Fallout 76
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Genshin Impact
- Gran Turismo 7
- No Man’s Sky
- The Finals
- Warframe
Najlepszy dodatek
- Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox
- Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
- Alan Wake 2: The Lake House
Najlepsza gra sportowa
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- F1 24
- Madden NFL 25
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
- Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTA
- TopSpin 2K25
- Undisputed
- WWE 2K24
Niezależna gra roku
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
- Balatro
- Crow Country
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing
- Darkest Dungeon 2
- Dave the Diver
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Harold Halibut
- Indika
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Neva
- Nine Sols
- Pacific Drive
- Palword
- Phasmophobia
- Slitterhead
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Still Wakes The Deep
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
- The Plucky Squire
- Ultros
- Until Then
- V Rising
- Vampire Survivors
Najepsza gra na PS VR2
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Little Cities: Bigger
- Mare
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
- Phasmophobia
- Resident Evil 4 VR Mode
- Sushi Ben
- The Exorcist: Legion VR
- Trombone Champ: Unflattened
- Vendetta Forever
Najlepsza gra na PS4
- Balatro
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Crow Country
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
- Persona 3 Reload
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Sand Land
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- Unicorn Overlord
- Vampire Survivors
Najlepsza gra na PS5
- Astro Bot
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Helldivers 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- MLB The Show 24
- Pacific Drive
- Palworld
- Persona 3 Reload
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rise of the Rōnin
- Sand Land
- Silent Hill 2
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Tekken 8
- Unicorn Overlord
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Zenless Zone Zero
Studio roku
- Arrowhead Games
- Bandai Namco
- BioWare
- Bloober Team
- Fairgames
- Game Science
- LocalThunk
- Team Asobi
- Shift Up
Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra 2025 roku i kolejnych
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Borderlands 4
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Judas
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Lunar Remastered Collection
- Marathon
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Sword of the Sea
- The Midnight Walk
Warto zauważyć, że w przeciwieństwie do niektórych plebiscytów, zdecydowano się na osobną kategorię dla remasterów i DLC… Ot, ciekawostka – i lekka uszczypliwość z mojej strony, a co. Chodzi oczywiście o The Game Awards, gdzie swoje szanse na tytuł gry roku ma dodatek do Elden Ring. Żeby nie było – to świetne rozszerzenie, ale przecież nie pełna gra. Coś tu jest nie tak…
Czasu na głosowanie nie ma wiele, bo ankiety są aktywne do 13 grudnia do 8:59 polskiego czasu. Zostało nam zatem niespełna dwa tygodnie na wybranie i wskazanie swoich faworytów w poszczególnych kategoriach. Dajcie znać, na które gry chcecie zagłosować!
