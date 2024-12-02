Właśnie rozpoczęto głosowanie w ramach PlayStation Game of The Year Awards 2024. To nie jury, a gracze — w tym również wy — wybiorą najlepsze gry mijających 12 miesięcy. Kategorii jest sporo i wiele z nich zawiera naprawdę ciekawe opcje. Wybór jest trudny — podołacie?

PlayStation was potrzebuje — zagłosujcie na swoje gry 2024 roku

Aż 19 kategorii, dziesiątki nominowanych i zdecydowanie trudny wybór – to PlayStation Game of The Year Awards 2024, czyli plebiscyt, w którym głos graczy jest tym najważniejszym. Już teraz możecie wybrać swoje ulubione tytuły z ostatnich 12 miesięcy i oddać na nie swój głos, przybliżając je tym samym do zwycięstwa. Głosowanie dostępne jest tutaj, a poniżej przybliżamy wszystkie kategorie wraz z nominowanymi:

Najlepsza fabuła

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Neva

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

The Plucky Squire

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Najlepsza grafika

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Crow Country

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Tekken 8

Najlepsza nowa postać

Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)

Eve (Stellar Blade)

Heismay (Metaphor: ReFantazio)

Hulkenberg (Metaphor: ReFantazio)

Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)

Kay Vess (Star Wars Outlaws)

Plucky Squire (The Plucky Squire)

Reina Mishima (Tekken 8)

Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)

Vivian (Fear the Spotlight)

Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny

Astro Bot

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Pacific Drive

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Thank Goodness You’re Here

Unicorn Overlord

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Zenless Zone Zero

Najlepsze audio

Astro Bot

Balatro

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Fear the Spotlight

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Najlepszy soundtrack

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Rise of the Rōnin

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Tekken 8

Vampire Survivors

Najlepsze funkcje dostępności

Astro Bot

Caravan Sandwitch

Hi-Fi Rush

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Plucky Squire

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

Najlepsze wykorzystanie kontrolera DualSense

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dave the Diver

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

NBA 2K25

Neva

Pacific Drive

Rise of the Rōnin

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Najlepszy remaster

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Broken Sword – the Shadow of the Templars: Reforged

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Grandia HD Collection

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Tomba Special Edition

Until Dawn

Najlepszy multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

EA Sports UFC 5

Foamstars

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Palworld

Sea of Thieves

Valorant

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

XDefiant

Najlepsze wsparcie

Apex Legends

Call of Duty

Dead by Daylight

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Fortnite

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fallout 76

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Genshin Impact

Gran Turismo 7

No Man’s Sky

The Finals

Warframe

Najlepszy dodatek

Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

Najlepsza gra sportowa

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

F1 24

Madden NFL 25

MLB The Show 24

NBA 2K25

Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTA

TopSpin 2K25

Undisputed

WWE 2K24

Niezależna gra roku

Another Crab’s Treasure

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Balatro

Crow Country

Cygni: All Guns Blazing

Darkest Dungeon 2

Dave the Diver

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Harold Halibut

Indika

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Metal Slug Tactics

Neva

Nine Sols

Pacific Drive

Palword

Phasmophobia

Slitterhead

SteamWorld Heist II

Still Wakes The Deep

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Thank Goodness You’re Here

The Plucky Squire

Ultros

Until Then

V Rising

Vampire Survivors

Najepsza gra na PS VR2

Arizona Sunshine 2

Cooking Simulator VR

Little Cities: Bigger

Mare

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Phasmophobia

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode

Sushi Ben

The Exorcist: Legion VR

Trombone Champ: Unflattened

Vendetta Forever

Najlepsza gra na PS4

Balatro

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Crow Country

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

MLB The Show 24

NBA 2K25

Persona 3 Reload

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Sand Land

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Unicorn Overlord

Vampire Survivors

Najlepsza gra na PS5

Astro Bot

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dragon’s Dogma 2

EA Sports College Football 25

Fear the Spotlight

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Helldivers 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

MLB The Show 24

Pacific Drive

Palworld

Persona 3 Reload

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Rise of the Rōnin

Sand Land

Silent Hill 2

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Star Wars Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Tekken 8

Unicorn Overlord

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Zenless Zone Zero

Studio roku

Arrowhead Games

Bandai Namco

BioWare

Bloober Team

Fairgames

Game Science

LocalThunk

Team Asobi

Shift Up

Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra 2025 roku i kolejnych

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Borderlands 4

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Ghost of Yōtei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Judas

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Lunar Remastered Collection

Marathon

Marvel’s Wolverine

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Monster Hunter Wilds

Phantom Blade Zero

Sword of the Sea

The Midnight Walk

Warto zauważyć, że w przeciwieństwie do niektórych plebiscytów, zdecydowano się na osobną kategorię dla remasterów i DLC… Ot, ciekawostka – i lekka uszczypliwość z mojej strony, a co. Chodzi oczywiście o The Game Awards, gdzie swoje szanse na tytuł gry roku ma dodatek do Elden Ring. Żeby nie było – to świetne rozszerzenie, ale przecież nie pełna gra. Coś tu jest nie tak…

Czasu na głosowanie nie ma wiele, bo ankiety są aktywne do 13 grudnia do 8:59 polskiego czasu. Zostało nam zatem niespełna dwa tygodnie na wybranie i wskazanie swoich faworytów w poszczególnych kategoriach. Dajcie znać, na które gry chcecie zagłosować!

