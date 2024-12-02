Zagłosuj w PlayStation Game of The Year Awards 2024. Gracze wybiorą najlepsze gry 2024 roku

Dawid Szafraniak
PlayStation Game of The Year Awards
Właśnie rozpoczęto głosowanie w ramach PlayStation Game of The Year Awards 2024. To nie jury, a gracze — w tym również wy — wybiorą najlepsze gry mijających 12 miesięcy. Kategorii jest sporo i wiele z nich zawiera naprawdę ciekawe opcje. Wybór jest trudny — podołacie?

PlayStation was potrzebuje — zagłosujcie na swoje gry 2024 roku

Aż 19 kategorii, dziesiątki nominowanych i zdecydowanie trudny wybór – to PlayStation Game of The Year Awards 2024, czyli plebiscyt, w którym głos graczy jest tym najważniejszym. Już teraz możecie wybrać swoje ulubione tytuły z ostatnich 12 miesięcy i oddać na nie swój głos, przybliżając je tym samym do zwycięstwa. Głosowanie dostępne jest tutaj, a poniżej przybliżamy wszystkie kategorie wraz z nominowanymi:

Najlepsza fabuła

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Neva
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Najlepsza grafika

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Crow Country
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Tekken 8

Najlepsza nowa postać

  • Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)
  • Eve (Stellar Blade)
  • Heismay (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
  • Hulkenberg (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
  • Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
  • Kay Vess (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Plucky Squire (The Plucky Squire)
  • Reina Mishima (Tekken 8)
  • Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)
  • Vivian (Fear the Spotlight)

Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny

  • Astro Bot
  • Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva
  • Pacific Drive
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Najlepsze audio

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade

Najlepszy soundtrack

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Rise of the Rōnin
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Tekken 8
  • Vampire Survivors

Najlepsze funkcje dostępności

  • Astro Bot
  • Caravan Sandwitch
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Plucky Squire
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Until Dawn

Najlepsze wykorzystanie kontrolera DualSense

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dave the Diver
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • NBA 2K25
  • Neva
  • Pacific Drive
  • Rise of the Rōnin
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Najlepszy remaster

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Broken Sword – the Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
  • Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
  • Grandia HD Collection
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  • Tomba Special Edition
  • Until Dawn

Najlepszy multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
  • EA Sports UFC 5
  • Foamstars
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Palworld
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Valorant
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • XDefiant

Najlepsze wsparcie

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Fortnite
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Fallout 76
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Genshin Impact
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • No Man’s Sky
  • The Finals
  • Warframe

Najlepszy dodatek

  • Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide
  • God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
  • Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox
  • Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
  • Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

Najlepsza gra sportowa

  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • F1 24
  • Madden NFL 25
  • MLB The Show 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTA
  • TopSpin 2K25
  • Undisputed
  • WWE 2K24

Niezależna gra roku

  • Another Crab’s Treasure
  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
  • Balatro
  • Crow Country
  • Cygni: All Guns Blazing
  • Darkest Dungeon 2
  • Dave the Diver
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
  • Harold Halibut
  • Indika
  • Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Metal Slug Tactics
  • Neva
  • Nine Sols
  • Pacific Drive
  • Palword
  • Phasmophobia
  • Slitterhead
  • SteamWorld Heist II
  • Still Wakes The Deep
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Ultros
  • Until Then
  • V Rising
  • Vampire Survivors

Najepsza gra na PS VR2

  • Arizona Sunshine 2
  • Cooking Simulator VR
  • Little Cities: Bigger
  • Mare
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening
  • Phasmophobia
  • Resident Evil 4 VR Mode
  • Sushi Ben
  • The Exorcist: Legion VR
  • Trombone Champ: Unflattened
  • Vendetta Forever

Najlepsza gra na PS4

  • Balatro
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Crow Country
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • MLB The Show 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Sand Land
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • Vampire Survivors

Najlepsza gra na PS5

  • Astro Bot
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Helldivers 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • MLB The Show 24
  • Pacific Drive
  • Palworld
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Rise of the Rōnin
  • Sand Land
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Tekken 8
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Studio roku

  • Arrowhead Games
  • Bandai Namco
  • BioWare
  • Bloober Team
  • Fairgames
  • Game Science
  • LocalThunk
  • Team Asobi
  • Shift Up

Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra 2025 roku i kolejnych

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Borderlands 4
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Judas
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • Lunar Remastered Collection
  • Marathon
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Phantom Blade Zero
  • Sword of the Sea
  • The Midnight Walk

Warto zauważyć, że w przeciwieństwie do niektórych plebiscytów, zdecydowano się na osobną kategorię dla remasterów i DLC… Ot, ciekawostka – i lekka uszczypliwość z mojej strony, a co. Chodzi oczywiście o The Game Awards, gdzie swoje szanse na tytuł gry roku ma dodatek do Elden Ring. Żeby nie było – to świetne rozszerzenie, ale przecież nie pełna gra. Coś tu jest nie tak…

Zobacz też: Gry jak za darmo na PS5 i PS4. Oto 22 tytuły do 10 zł z groszami, są hity AAA

Czasu na głosowanie nie ma wiele, bo ankiety są aktywne do 13 grudnia do 8:59 polskiego czasu. Zostało nam zatem niespełna dwa tygodnie na wybranie i wskazanie swoich faworytów w poszczególnych kategoriach. Dajcie znać, na które gry chcecie zagłosować!

Dawid Szafraniak
Dawid Szafraniak

Pierwsze growe szlify zbierał jeszcze w erze PS1, aby później zapoznawać się z kolejnymi wcieleniami japońskiej konsoli, skosztować Xboksa i Switcha. Ostatecznie najbardziej lubi PC, a ostatnio nawet i granie w chmurze. Królują u niego FPS-y, gry akcji nieczęsto górujące nad filmami i tytuły wyścigowe, które podobno #nikogo. Święta Trójca gamingu? Pierwsze Modern Warfare, seria Mass Effect i Uncharted. Bez tego nic nie miałoby sensu. Poza grami lubi planować kolejne podróże i chwytać za aparat fotograficzny podczas meczów piłki nożnej.
