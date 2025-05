CD Projekt RED rozpoczyna świętowanie 10. rocznicy gry Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon

🐎 10 years of travelling on the Path.

💀 10 years of battling the Wild Hunt.

🃏 10 years of playing gwent in taverns.

⚔️ 10 years of KILLING MONSTERS.



This month passes 10 years since the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Let's celebrate together!#10YearsofTheWitcher3 pic.twitter.com/7x9uTuQeov