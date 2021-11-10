Rockstar podał listę utworów z GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition. Gdzie podziała się reszta?

Twórcy GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition podzielili się z redakcją VGC listą utworów, które znalazły się w ponownym wydaniu składanki. O dziwo, zabrakło kilku piosenek.

Warto nadmienić, że oprócz kilku piosenek, które nie znalazły się już w poprzednim wydaniu trylogii (m.in. twórczość Michaela Jacksona), brakuje także materiałów, które można było usłyszeć w wyciekniętych livestreamach i nagraniach z rozgrywki. W ten skład wchodzi Love Missile F1-11, Video Killed the Radio Star i Japanese Boy. W związku z tym zakłada się, że mogła to być mała pomyłka ze strony Rockstara. Rzućcie okiem jednak na to, co zostało potwierdzone:

GRAND THEFT AUTO III

FLASHBACK FM

Rush Rush – Debbie Harry

Shake It Up – Elizabeth Daily

Scarface (Push It to the Limit) – Paul Engemann

She’s On Fire – Amy Holland

I’m Hot Tonight – Elizabeth Daily

HEAD RADIO

Stripe Summer – Dil-Don’t

Good Thing – Whatever

Fade Away – Craig Gray

Change – Conor and Jay

See Through You – Frankie Fame

Electronic Go Go – Scatwerk

Life Is But A Mere Supply – Dezma

RISE FM

Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix) – Chris Walsh & Dave Beran

Deep Time – Shiver

Innerbattle – R.R.D.S.

Score (Original Mix) – Slyder

Neo (The One) – Slyder

GAME FM

Scary Movies (Instrumental) – Reef

We’re Live (Danger) – Royce Da 5’9″

Nature Freestyle – Nature

JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle – JoJo Pellegrino

Spit Game – Royce Da 5’9″ & Pretty Ugly

I’m the King – Royce Da 5’9″

Instrumental Bed 1 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush

By a Stranger – Black Rob

Rising to the Top – Agallah & Sean Price

Instrumental Bed 2 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush

MSX FM

Quagmire – Calyx (2001)

Get Wild – Rascal & Klone

Judgement Day – Ryme Tyme

Force – Hex

First Contact – Omni Trio

Spectre – Aquasky

Winner Takes All – Rascal & Klone

T Minus – Ryme Tyme

Spasm – nCode

Monolith – D. Kay

Iceberg – Dom & Ryme Tyme

Agent 007 – TJ Rizing

LIPS 106

Bump To The Music by Fatamarse

Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More – April’s in Paris

Forever – Lucy

Pray It Goes OK? – Boyz 2 Girls

Grand Theft Auto – Da Shootaz

Rubber Tip – Funky BJs

K-JAH

Dance of the Vampires – Scientist

Your Teeth In My Neck – Scientist

The Corpse Rises – Scientist

The Mummy’s Shroud – Scientist

Plague of Zombies – Scientist

DOUBLE CLEF FM

Non più andrai farfallone amoroso – Mozart

O mio babbino caro – Puccini

Libiamo ne’ lieti calici (La Traviata Drinking Song) – Verdi

Chi mi frena in tal momento – Donizetti

La donna è mobile – Verdi

Finch’han del vino – Mozart

GRAND THEFT AUTO VICE CITY

EMOTION 98.3

Waiting for a Girl Like You – Foreigner

Tempted – Squeeze

Keep On Loving You – REO Speedwagon

(I Just) Died in Your Arms – Cutting Crew

More Than This – Roxy Music

Africa – Toto

Broken Wings – Mr. Mister

Crockett’s Theme – Jan Hammer

Sister Christian – Night Ranger

Never Too Much – Luther Vandross

V-ROCK

I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister

Too Young to Fall in Love – Mötley Crüe

Dangerous Bastard – Love Fist

2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden

Cumin’ Atcha Live – Tesla

Turn Up the Radio – Autograph

Peace Sells – Megadeth

Madhouse – Anthrax

Raining Blood – Slayer

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ – Judas Priest

Yankee Rose – David Lee Roth

WAVE 103

Two Tribes – Frankie Goes to Hollywood

(Keep Feeling) Fascination – The Human League

Atomic – Blondie

99 Luftballons – Nena

Kids in America – Kim Wilde

Pale Shelter – Tears for Fears

Sunglasses at Night – Corey Hart

I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls

Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs

Gold – Spandau Ballet

Hyperactive! – Thomas Dolby

Never Say Never – Romeo Void

WILDSTYLE

One for the Treble (Vocal Mix) – Davy DMX

Clear – Cybotron

Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) (B-Side) – Hashim

Rock Box – Run-D.M.C

Bassline (Club Version) – Mantronix

Magic’s Wand – Whodini

More Bounce to the Ounce – Zapp & Roger

The Message – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

The Breaks – Kurtis Blow

Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop) (Remix) – Man Parrish

FEVER 105

And the Beat Goes On – The Whispers

Act Like You Know – Fat Larry’s Band

Get Down Saturday Night – Oliver Cheatham

Automatic – The Pointer Sisters

I’ll Be Good – René & Angela

All Night Long – Mary Jane Girls

Ghetto Life – Rick James

Shame – Evelyn “Champagne” King

Behind the Groove – Teena Marie

Juicy Fruit – Mtume

Summer Madness – Kool & the Gang

Last Night a DJ Saved My Life – Indeep

FLASH FM

Out of Touch – Hall and Oates

Dance Hall Days – Wang Chung

Self Control – Laura Branigan

Call Me – Go West

Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) – INXS

Run to You – Bryan Adams

Four Little Diamonds – Electric Light Orchestra

Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes

Life’s What You Make It – Talk Talk

Your Love – The Outfield

RADIO ESPANTOSO

The Bull is Wrong – Alpha Banditos

Yo Te Miré – Tres Apenas Como Eso

Latin Flute – Deodato

Mama Papa Tú – Mongo Santamaría

Me and You Baby (Picao y Tostao) – Mongo Santamaría

Mambo Mucho Mambo – Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra

La Vida Es Una Lenteja – Unaesta

Expansions – Lonnie Liston Smith

Super Strut – Deodato

Jamay – Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra

Maracaibo Oriental – Benny Moré

Mambo Gozón – Tito Puente

GRAND THEFT AUTO SAN ANDREAS

BOUNCE FM

Let It Whip – Dazz Band

Hollywood Swinging – Kool & the Gang

Candy – Cameo

Love Is The Message – MFSB

Odyssey – Johnny Harris

Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players

Between The Sheets – The Isley Brothers

I Can Make You Dance – Zapp

Cold Blooded – Rick James

West Coast Poplock – Ronnie Hudson and The Street People

Funky Worm – Ohio Players

Twilight – Maze

Fantastic Voyage – Lakeside

CSR 103.9

I’m So Into You – SWV

Keep On Movin’ – Soul II Soul

So You Like What You See – Samuelle

Rub You the Right Way – Johnny Gill

Sensitivity – Ralph Tresvant

Groove Me – Guy

Don’t Be Afraid – Aaron Hall

Motownphilly – Boyz II Men

Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe

I Got the Feeling – Today

New Jack Swing – Wreckx-n-Effect

Don’t Be Cruel – Bobby Brown

My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) – En Vogue

K-DST

Slow Ride – Foghat

Green River – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Barracuda – Heart

Strutter – Kiss

Hold the Line – Toto

Young Turks – Rod Stewart

Get Down to It – Humble Pie

Some Kind of Wonderful – Grand Funk Railroad

Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

A Horse with No Name – America

Eminence Front – The Who

Smokin’ – Boston

Somebody Up There Likes Me – David Bowie

Two Tickets to Paradise – Eddie Money

White Wedding – Billy Idol

K-JAH WEST

Wicked Inna Bed – Shabba Ranks

Batty Rider – Buju Banton

King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown – Augustus Pablo

Revolution – Dennis Brown

Armagideon Time – Willi Williams

Sidewalk Killer – I-Roy

Funky Kingston – Toots & The Maytals

Cokane In My Brain – Dillinger

Pressure Drop – Toots & The Maytals

Bam Bam – Pliers

Here I Come – Barrington Levy

Drum Pan Sound – Reggie Stepper

Great Train Robbery – Black Uhuru

Chase The Devil – Max Romeo & The Upsetters

K-ROSE

Amos Moses – Jerry Reed

Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man – Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn

Hey Good Lookin’ – Hank Williams

Queen of Hearts – Juice Newton

New York City – Statler Brothers

The Letter That Johnny Walker Read – Asleep At The Wheel

One Step Forward – The Desert Rose Band

Crazy – Willie Nelson

Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray – Patsy Cline

Bed of Roses – The Statler Brothers

Make the World Go Away – Mickey Gilley

Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys – Ed Bruce

Always Wanting You – Merle Haggard

All My Ex’s Live in Texas – Whitey Shafer

I Love a Rainy Night – Eddie Rabbitt

RADIO LOS SANTOS

Hood Took Me Under – Compton’s Most Wanted

Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

The Ghetto – Too $hort

Alwayz into Somethin’ – N.W.A.

Check Yo Self (The Message Remix) – Ice Cube feat. Das EFX

La Raza – Kid Frost

How I Could Just Kill a Man – Cypress Hill

Fuck wit Dre Day – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

It’s Funky Enough – The D.O.C.

It Was a Good Day – Ice Cube

Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn – Eazy-E

Murder Rap – Above the Law

Deep Cover – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

Guerillas in tha Mist – Da Lench Mob feat. Ice Cube

RADIO X

Unsung – Helmet

Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode

Midlife Crisis – Faith No More

Mother – Danzig

Cult of Personality – Living Colour

Movin’ on Up – Primal Scream

Welcome to the Jungle – Guns N’ Roses

Pretend We’re Dead – L7

Rusty Cage – Soundgarden

Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction

Fools Gold – The Stone Roses

Them Bones – Alice in Chains

Plush – Stone Temple Pilots

PLAYBACK FM

Road to the Riches – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo

Warm It Up, Kane – Big Daddy Kane

The Godfather – Spoonie Gee

Me and the Biz – Masta Ace

Children’s Story – Slick Rick

Rebel Without a Pause – Public Enemy

I Know You Got Soul – Eric B. & Rakim

It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock

B.Y.S. – Gang Starr

Vapors – Biz Markie

Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian

Critical Beatdown – Ultramagnetic MCs

MASTER SOUNDS 98.3

Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back) – Maceo & The Macks

Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba – Harlem Underground Band

Jungle Fever – The Chakachas

Nautilus – Bob James

Green Onions – Booker T. & the MG’s

Think (About It) – Lyn Collins

Low Rider – War

Tainted Love – Gloria Jones

(I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind – Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul

SF-UR

Promised Land – Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas

Pacific 202 – 808 State

Voodoo Ray – A Guy Called Gerald

Your Love – Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle

Break 4 Love – Raze

Ma Foom Bey – Cultural Vibe

Make My Body Rock – Jomanda

Someday – CeCe Rogers

Let The Music Use You – Nightwriters

Can You Feel It? – Mr. Fingers

Move Your Body – Marshall Jefferson

This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix) – Maurice

Weekend – The Todd Terry Project

The Morning After (Sunrise Mix) – Fallout

I’ll Be Your Friend (Original DEF Mix) – Robert Owens

I Need A Rhythm – The 28th Street Crew

Jak widać, jest tego masa, po prostu ogrom. Aż łezka się w oku kręci na myśl, że będzie można powrócić do tej trylogii, a także genialnych soundtracków. W drugim oku pojawiła się za to łza smutku po zobaczeniu tego, czego możliwe, że nie usłyszymy w GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition. Następujące utwory nie zostały potwierdzone lub brakowało ich w poprzednich wydaniach trylogii:

VICE CITY – brakujące utwory z poprzednich wydań

Wow – Kate Bush

Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne

Rockit – Herbie Hancock

Looking for the Perfect Beat – Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force

The Smurf – Tyrone Brunson

Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Michael Jackson

Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

Running with the Night – Lionel Richie

Añunga Ñunga – Irakere

VICE CITY – brakujące utwory z listy Rockstara (mogą być dalej w grze)

Cum On Feel the Noize – Quiet Riot

She Sells Sanctuary – The Cult

Working for the Weekend – Loverboy

God Blessed Video – Alcatrazz

Fist Fury – Love Fist

Cars – Gary Numan

Poison Arrow – ABC

Obsession – Animotion

Video Killed the Radio Star – The Buggles

Japanese Boy – Aneka

Steppin’ Out – Joe Jackson

One Thing Leads to Another – The Fixx

Pump Me Up – Trouble Funk

Get It Girl – 2 Live Crew

A Gozar Con Mi Combo – Cachao

SAN ANDREAS – brakujące utwory z poprzednich wydań

Yum Yum (Gimme Some) – Fatback Band

You Dropped a Bomb on Me – Gap Band

Running Away – Roy Ayers

Runnin’ Down a Dream – Tom Petty

Woman to Woman – Joe Cocker

Don’t Let It Go to Your Head – Black Harmony

Ring My Bell – Blood Sisters

I Don’t Give a Fuck – 2Pac feat. Pogo

Express Yourself – N.W.A.

Hellraiser – Ozzy Osbourne

Killing in the Name – Rage Against the Machine

Express Yourself – Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band

Rock Creek Park – The Blackbyrds

Funky President (People It’s Bad) – James Brown

The Payback – James Brown

The Grunt – The JB’s

SAN ANDREAS – brakujące utwory z listy Rockstara (mogą być dalej w grze)

Loopzilla – George Clinton

Hot Pants – I’m Coming, I’m Coming, I’m Coming – Bobby Byrd

Rock Me Again And Again – Lyn Collins

Soul Power’ 74 – Maceo & The Macks

I Know You Got Soul – Bobby Byrd

Kłamstwem nie będzie, że i tak jest tego sporo, wliczając ewentualne braki. Mimo to, na pewno duże grono osób będzie nieusatysfakcjonowana sytuacją, gdy część ich ulubionych piosenek nie trafiłaby ponownie do trylogii. Cóż, premiera składanki odbędzie się jutro, a wtedy wszystko będzie już potwierdzone.