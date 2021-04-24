D.I.C.E. Awards tytuł gry roku i inne nagrody przyznane

Nagrody w ramach D.I.C.E. Awards powędrowały do twórców. Zgadzacie się z werdyktem, a może wyróżnilibyście inne gry?

W tym roku odbyła się 24 edycja imprezy Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain szerzej znana jako D.I.C.E. Awards. Nagrody podczas wydarzenia (zwanego wcześniej Interactive Achievement Awards) przyznawane są od 22 lat. W tym roku zatriumfowała gra Hades, zwyciężając w aż czterech kategoriach i uzyskując przy tym najwyższe wyróżnienie – tytuł gry roku. Na podium znalazły się również produkcje: Ghost of Tsushima, Haf-Life: Alyx a także The Last of Us Part II, które zgarnęły po dwie statuetki (źródło).

Na łamach naszego portalu również doceniliśmy zwycięzcę (całą recenzję znajdziecie pod tym adresem):

Jeśli szukasz przemyślanej, spójnej i ślicznej gry akcji z silnie zarysowanymi elementami RPG, to śmiało mogę Ci zarekomendować Hades. To produkcja, która uderzyła niczym grom (Zeusa?) z jasnego nieba, wciągając mnie na wiele godzin. Chociaż zabawa przypomina trochę poczynania Syzyfa starającego się wtoczyć głaz na szczyt ogromnej góry, to zapewniam Was, że ujrzenie happy endu leży w zasięgu Waszych możliwości.

Zestawienie wszystkich przyznanych nagród na D.I.C.E. Awards:

Gra roku:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie gier niezależnych:

Coffee Talk

Hades

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Noita

Gra RPG roku:

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Gra akcji roku:

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Gra action adventure roku:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Gra rodzinna roku:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Bijatyka roku:

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Gra wyścigowa roku:

DIRT 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live

Sportowa gra roku:

FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA TOUR 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strategia/symulator roku:

Crusader Kings 3

Desperadoes 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie animacji:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man:Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Spiritfarer

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie kierunku artystycznego:

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie kreacji postaci:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Eivor Varinsdottir

Hades – Zagreus

The Last of Us Part 2 – Abby

The Last of Us Part 2 – Ellie

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales



Osiągniecie w dziedzinie muzyki oryginalnej:

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie projektu dźwięku:

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure



Osiągniecie w dziedzinie opowiadania historii:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie technologii:

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part 2

Mario Kart Live

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie projektu gry:

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie reżyserii gry:

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Osiągnięcie techniczne w dziedzinie Immersive Reality:

Half-Life: Alyx

Mario Kart Live

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Mobilna gra roku:

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Sieciowa gra roku:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

