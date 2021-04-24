D.I.C.E. Awards tytuł gry roku i inne nagrody przyznane

D.I.C.E. Awards przyznano nagrody

Nagrody w ramach D.I.C.E. Awards powędrowały do twórców. Zgadzacie się z werdyktem, a może wyróżnilibyście inne gry?

W tym roku odbyła się 24 edycja imprezy Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain szerzej znana jako D.I.C.E. Awards. Nagrody podczas wydarzenia (zwanego wcześniej Interactive Achievement Awards) przyznawane są od 22 lat. W tym roku zatriumfowała gra Hades, zwyciężając w aż czterech kategoriach i uzyskując przy tym najwyższe wyróżnienie – tytuł gry roku. Na podium znalazły się również produkcje: Ghost of Tsushima, Haf-Life: Alyx a także The Last of Us Part II, które zgarnęły po dwie statuetki (źródło).

Na łamach naszego portalu również doceniliśmy zwycięzcę (całą recenzję znajdziecie pod tym adresem):

Jeśli szukasz przemyślanej, spójnej i ślicznej gry akcji z silnie zarysowanymi elementami RPG, to śmiało mogę Ci zarekomendować Hades. To produkcja, która uderzyła niczym grom (Zeusa?) z jasnego nieba, wciągając mnie na wiele godzin. Chociaż zabawa przypomina trochę poczynania Syzyfa starającego się wtoczyć głaz na szczyt ogromnej góry, to zapewniam Was, że ujrzenie happy endu leży w zasięgu Waszych możliwości.

Zestawienie wszystkich przyznanych nagród na D.I.C.E. Awards:

Gra roku:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie gier niezależnych:

  • Coffee Talk
  • Hades
  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Noita

Gra RPG roku:

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Gra akcji roku:

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Nioh 2

Gra action adventure roku:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Gra rodzinna roku:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Bijatyka roku:

  • EA Sports UFC 4
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Gra wyścigowa roku:

  • DIRT 5
  • F1 2020
  • Mario Kart Live

Sportowa gra roku:

  • FIFA 21
  • MLB The Show 20
  • NBA 2K21
  • PGA TOUR 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strategia/symulator roku:

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperadoes 3
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Monster Train
  • Per Aspera

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie animacji:

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man:Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps Spiritfarer

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie kierunku artystycznego:

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie kreacji postaci:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Eivor Varinsdottir
  • Hades – Zagreus
  • The Last of Us Part 2 – Abby
  • The Last of Us Part 2 – Ellie
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales


Osiągniecie w dziedzinie muzyki oryginalnej:

  • Carrion
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Little Orpheus
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Pathless

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie projektu dźwięku:

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure


Osiągniecie w dziedzinie opowiadania historii:

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie technologii:

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Mario Kart Live
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie projektu gry:

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Osiągniecie w dziedzinie reżyserii gry:

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Osiągnięcie techniczne w dziedzinie Immersive Reality:

  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Mario Kart Live
  • Museum of Other Realities
  • Paper Beast
  • Tempest

Mobilna gra roku:

  • HoloVista
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Little Orpheus
  • Song of Bloom
  • South of the Circle

Sieciowa gra roku:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
