D.I.C.E. Awards tytuł gry roku i inne nagrody przyznane
Nagrody w ramach D.I.C.E. Awards powędrowały do twórców. Zgadzacie się z werdyktem, a może wyróżnilibyście inne gry?
W tym roku odbyła się 24 edycja imprezy Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain szerzej znana jako D.I.C.E. Awards. Nagrody podczas wydarzenia (zwanego wcześniej Interactive Achievement Awards) przyznawane są od 22 lat. W tym roku zatriumfowała gra Hades, zwyciężając w aż czterech kategoriach i uzyskując przy tym najwyższe wyróżnienie – tytuł gry roku. Na podium znalazły się również produkcje: Ghost of Tsushima, Haf-Life: Alyx a także The Last of Us Part II, które zgarnęły po dwie statuetki (źródło).
Na łamach naszego portalu również doceniliśmy zwycięzcę (całą recenzję znajdziecie pod tym adresem):
Jeśli szukasz przemyślanej, spójnej i ślicznej gry akcji z silnie zarysowanymi elementami RPG, to śmiało mogę Ci zarekomendować Hades. To produkcja, która uderzyła niczym grom (Zeusa?) z jasnego nieba, wciągając mnie na wiele godzin. Chociaż zabawa przypomina trochę poczynania Syzyfa starającego się wtoczyć głaz na szczyt ogromnej góry, to zapewniam Was, że ujrzenie happy endu leży w zasięgu Waszych możliwości.
Zestawienie wszystkich przyznanych nagród na D.I.C.E. Awards:
Gra roku:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Osiągniecie w dziedzinie gier niezależnych:
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
Gra RPG roku:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Gra akcji roku:
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Gra action adventure roku:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Gra rodzinna roku:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Bijatyka roku:
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Gra wyścigowa roku:
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live
Sportowa gra roku:
- FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Strategia/symulator roku:
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperadoes 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Osiągniecie w dziedzinie animacji:
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man:Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps Spiritfarer
Osiągniecie w dziedzinie kierunku artystycznego:
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Osiągniecie w dziedzinie kreacji postaci:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Eivor Varinsdottir
- Hades – Zagreus
- The Last of Us Part 2 – Abby
- The Last of Us Part 2 – Ellie
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales
Osiągniecie w dziedzinie muzyki oryginalnej:
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Osiągniecie w dziedzinie projektu dźwięku:
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Osiągniecie w dziedzinie opowiadania historii:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
Osiągniecie w dziedzinie technologii:
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Mario Kart Live
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Osiągniecie w dziedzinie projektu gry:
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Osiągniecie w dziedzinie reżyserii gry:
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
Osiągnięcie techniczne w dziedzinie Immersive Reality:
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Mobilna gra roku:
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Sieciowa gra roku:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected