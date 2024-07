Rewolucja od Xboksa. Granie na platformie bez kupowania konsoli, wystarczy ten zestaw

DEAL ALERT: Buy a FireTV-Stick + Xbox Controller bundle this Prime Day and start streaming hundreds of high-quality games, from Fallout to Halo, directly on your FireTV-Stick 4K [Max]. PLUS new Game Pass members get a month of Game Pass free. #FireTVxXbox https://t.co/6KusVL1kKI pic.twitter.com/RCh4CUita3