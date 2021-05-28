Wiedźmin 3 - Geralt daje lajka

Jakub Stremler

Popkulturowy kombajn lubujący się w literaturze weird fiction, filmowych horrorach, dobrej muzyce i grach wszelkiego rodzaju. Po godzinach studiuje game design i pielęgnuje pasję do sportu.

0 komentarzy

Tagi: ,

72 błędy w Wiedźmin 3 poprawione! Jak grać, to tylko po instalacji tego moda

Wiedźmin 3 otrzymał wielki zestaw poprawek, który eliminuje aż 72 błędy obecne w grze. Autor paczki zajął się istotnymi problemami produkcji.

Dziki Gon może i jest jedną z najczęściej nagradzanych gier w historii, ale miał też swoje problemy. Dzięki moderom jak chociażby PaulR0013, niektóre błędy doczekają się popremierowych napraw. Tego konkretnego twórcę możecie kojarzyć chociażby z tego moda, a teraz postanowił opublikować pełny zestaw swoich autorskich poprawek.

Aby zainstalować PaulR0013’s Complete Bug Fix Collection musicie tylko pobrać launcher Vortex z Nexus Mods i zainstalować pliki przez rzeczony program. Modyfikację znajdziecie w tym miejscu.

Lista poprawek, które zyskał Wiedźmin 3 dzięki PaulR0013

  •    1) Bell Pepper icon fix
  •    2) „Berengar’s Blade” quest fix
  •    3) Invisible note #1 in „Child of the Elder Blood” quest
  •    4) Invisible note #2 in „Child of the Elder Blood” quest
  •    5) Dead End Dialogue: Dandelion initiating „Cabaret” quest
  •    6) Dead End Dialogue: Crach an Craite during „King’s Gambit” quest
  •    7) Fixed being locked out of completing quest „Iron Maiden” if you already picked up the sword in free roam
  •    8) Fixed the order of when the sword is removed from inventory during „Iron Maiden” quest to prevent being locked out if you fail to defeat Jutta the first time
  •    9) Quirky placement issue #1: Novigrad Book Merchant
  •  10) Quirky placement issue #2: Chameleon Innkeep
  •  11) Quirky placement issue #3: Bram (White Orchard Merchant)
  •  12) Quirky placement issue #4: Ermion (under big tree)
  •  13) Quirky placement issue #5: Oxenfurt Blacksmith
  •  14) Quirky placement issue #6: Hattori
  •  15) Quirky placement issue #7: Novigrad Fish Market Blacksmith
  •  16) Quirky placement issue #8: Elsa (White Orchard Innkeep)
  •  17) Quirky placement issue #9: Seven Cats Innkeep
  •  18) Quirky placement issue #10: Cunny of the Goose Innkeep
  •  19) Quirky placement issue #11: Novigrad Square Herbalist
  •  20) Quirky placement issue #12: Harviken Blacksmith
  •  21) Quirky placement issue #13: Margarita Laux-Antille (while in Chameleon)
  •  22) Quirky placement issue #14: Lindenvale General Store Merchant
  •  23) Quirky placement issue #15: Cripple Kate’s Madame
  •  24) Quirky placement issue #16: Lindenvale Innkeeper
  •  25) „Mysterious Passenger” quest notification fix
  •  26) Inventory Cleanup #1: Unsent letter in quest „Blood Ties”
  •  27) Inventory Cleanup #2: Items not removed from inventory after quests „Ugly Baby” / „Va Fail, Elaine”
  •  28) Inventory Cleanup #3: Lever not removed from inventory during quest „Great Escape”
  •  29) Inventory Cleanup #4: Keys to Vigi’s cage not removed from inventory during quest „Lord of Undvik”
  •  30) Dialogue Icon #1: Larvik/Fayrlund Blacksmith (Skellige) — missing Gwent icon
  •  31) Dialogue Icon #2: Arinbjorn Innkeep (Skellige) — missing Gwent icon
  •  32) Dialogue Icon #3: Svorlag Shopkeeper (Skellige) — missing Gwent icon
  •  33) Dialogue Icon #4: Crematory Alchemist (Novigrad) — missing Gwent icon
  •  34) Dialogue Icon #5: Casino Player 1 („Get Junior: Casino”) — missing exit icon, missing emphasis on option to play
  •  35) Dialogue Icon #6: Casino Player 2 („Get Junior: Casino”) — missing Gwent icon, missing exit icon, removed emphasis on option to not play
  •  36) Dialogue Icon #7: Casino Player 3 („Get Junior: Casino”) — removed emphasis on option to not play
  •  37) Dialogue Icon #8: Bloody Baron („Gwent: Velen Players”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  38) Dialogue Icon #9: Hermit Seer („Gwent: Velen Players”) —  missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  39) Dialogue Icon #10: Crossroads Innkeep („Gwent: Playing Innkeeps”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  40) Dialogue Icon #11: Boat Builder („Gwent: Velen Players) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  41) Dialogue Icon #12: Thaler („Gwent: Old Pals”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  42) Dialogue Icon #13: Dijkstra („Gwent: Big City Players”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  43) Dialogue Icon #14: Zoltan („Gwent: Old Pals”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  44) Dialogue Icon #15: Stjepan („Gwent: Playing Innkeeps”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  45) Dialogue Icon #16: Olivier („Gwent: Playing Innkeeps”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  46) Dialogue Icon #17: Lambert („Gwent: Old Pals”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  47) Dialogue Icon #18: Vimme Vivaldi („Gwent: Big City Players”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  48) Dialogue Icon #19: Scoia’tael Trader („Gwent: Big City Players”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  49) Dialogue Icon #20: Vernon Roche („Gwent: Old Pals”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  50) Dialogue Icon #21: Marquis Serenity („Gwent: Big City Players”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  51) Dialogue Icon #22: Crach an Craite („Gwent: Skellige Style) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play, removed emphasis on option to not play
  •  52) Dialogue Icon #23: Alchemist Gremist („Gwent: Skellige Style”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  53) Dialogue Icon #24: Madman Lugos („Gwent: Skellige Style”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play, removed emphasis on option to not play
  •  54) Dialogue Icon #25: Ermion („Gwent: Skellige Style”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  55) Dialogue Icon #26: Sjusta („Gwent: Skellige Style”) — missing Gwent icon on dialogue option to play
  •  56) Dialogue Icon #27: Hilbert (Gwent player during auction in HoS quest „Open Sesame!”) — missing exit icon
  •  57) Dialogue Icon #28: shop_generic_merchant_nomansland_weapons (Velen) — missing exit icon
  •  58) Dialogue Icon #29: shop_generic_merchant_novigrad_armor (Novigrad) — missing shop icon, missing exit icon
  •  59) Dialogue Icon #30: shop_generic_merchant_novigrad_weapons (Novigrad) — missing shop icon, missing exit icon
  •  60) Dialogue Icon #31: shop_generic_merchant_skellige_armor (Skellige) — missing exit icon
  •  61) Dialogue Icon #32: shop_glinsk_general_store_01 (Velen) — missing exit icon
  •  62) Dialogue Icon #33: shop_novigrad_rich_district_armorer_01 (Novigrad) — incorrectly using blacksmith icon instead of armorer icon
  •  63) Dialogue Icon #34: Belles of Beauclair Courtesan 1 — incorrectly using emphasis line when asking for sex
  •  64) Dialogue Icon #35: Belles of Beauclair Courtesan 2 — incorrectly using emphasis line when asking for sex
  •  65) Dialogue Icon #36: Belles of Beauclair Courtesan 3 — incorrectly using emphasis line when asking for sex
  •  66) Vespula fixed texture
  •  67) Incorrect String Issue #1: Journal Entry for Quest „Crime and Punishment”
  •  68) Incorrect String Issue #2: Zed’s Ledger in the Quest „A Dangerous Game”
  •  69) „Out on Your Arse” quest fix to refuse reward
  •  70) Shopping Issue #1: closing shop with Keira does not route back to dialogue menu
  •  71) Shopping Issue #2: closing shop with White Orchard Innkeeper (during epilogue) does not route back to dialogue menu
  •  72) Shopping Issue #3: closing shop with Arinbjorn Blacksmith does not route back to dialogue menu
Rejestracja konta

Dołącz do grona użytkowników Planety Gracza

Chcesz brać udział w konkursach, wygrywać nagrody i wiedzieć o najnowszych premierach jako pierwszy? Zarejestruj się i dołącz do naszej społecznośći. Rejestrując się, akceptujesz regulamin naszego serwisu

Masz już konto? Zaloguj się