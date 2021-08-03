Wbij platynę w nowej grze z PS Plus. Oto lista trofeów

Od najmłodszych lat pasjonat game devu i największy w Polsce fanboy Nintendo. Oprócz tego hobbistycznie kolekcjonuje dużo niepotrzebnych, geekowskich gadżetów. Co weekend student game designu.

Do sieci trafiła oficjalna lista trofeów do gry Hunter’s Arena: Legends – czyli jednej z gier z oferty PS Plus na sierpień 2021. Oto 30 zadań, które trzeba wykonać, aby zdobyć w tym tytule platynę.

Poniżej możecie zobaczyć kompletne zestawienie wszystkich wyzwań z PSNProfiles, które ustanowili twórcy. Szczerze mówiąc, nie wyglądają na trudne do wykonania, aczkolwiek na pewno są czasochłonne.

Lista trofeów z Hunter’s Arena: Legends – gry na PS4 i PS5 z sierpniowej oferty PS Plus

The Wealthy (Bronze) – Acquire 150,000 Gold

– Acquire 150,000 Gold Overspending (Bronze) – Spend 20,000 Gold

– Spend 20,000 Gold Waste Yard (Bronze) – Dismantle items 500 times

– Dismantle items 500 times Enhancement Addiction (Bronze) – Enhance items 100 times

– Enhance items 100 times Treasure Chest (Bronze) – Open a treasure chest for the first time

– Open a treasure chest for the first time Trap Designer (Bronze) – Use traps 30 times

– Use traps 30 times Overdose (Bronze) – Use potions 5,000 times

– Use potions 5,000 times Throw Weapon Specialist Hunter (Bronze) – Use throwing items 30 times

– Use throwing items 30 times Beginner Pathfinder (Bronze) – Kill monsters 750 times

– Kill monsters 750 times Veteran Pathfinder (Bronze) – Kill monsters 1,500 times

– Kill monsters 1,500 times Antagonist (Bronze) – Kill a Hunter for the first time

– Kill a Hunter for the first time New Fighter (Bronze) – Kill Hunters 30 times

– Kill Hunters 30 times Experienced Fighter (Bronze) – Kill Hunters 60 times

– Kill Hunters 60 times Potential Ability Awakening (Bronze) – Enchant an item with a Potential Ability for the first time

Slayer (Silver) – Kill 5 or more Hunters in a single game 1 times

– Kill 5 or more Hunters in a single game 1 times Victory in Chaos (Silver) – Kill 2 Hunters in a row 1 times

– Kill 2 Hunters in a row 1 times Trap Sweeper (Silver) – Kill a player with a trap 1 time

– Kill a player with a trap 1 time Top Ranker (Silver) – Become a top 10 ranker 10 times

– Become a top 10 ranker 10 times Demolitionist (Silver) – Kill players with a bomb 1 time

– Kill players with a bomb 1 time Boss Monster (Silver) – Kill Boss Monsters 2 times

– Kill Boss Monsters 2 times The Price of the Hunt (Silver) – Kill monsters 2,000 times

– Kill monsters 2,000 times The Price of Combat (Silver) – Kill Hunters 100 times

– Kill Hunters 100 times Legendary Item (Silver) – Acquire the highest tier item

– Acquire the highest tier item Vanguard (Silver) – Perform the first kill 2 times in game

Last Man Standing (Gold) – Win a Solo game in 1st place 1 times

– Win a Solo game in 1st place 1 times Last Team Standing (Gold) – Win a Trio game in 1st place 1 times

– Win a Trio game in 1st place 1 times Final Record (Gold) – Win a Solo/Trio game in 1st place 12 times

– Win a Solo/Trio game in 1st place 12 times Treasure Hunter (Gold) – Open treasure chests 200 times

– Open treasure chests 200 times Veteran Hunter (Gold) – Gain a level 2,000 times in Solo/Trio

Legendary Hunter (Platinum) – Unlock every Trophy