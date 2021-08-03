Wbij platynę w nowej grze z PS Plus. Oto lista trofeów
Do sieci trafiła oficjalna lista trofeów do gry Hunter’s Arena: Legends – czyli jednej z gier z oferty PS Plus na sierpień 2021. Oto 30 zadań, które trzeba wykonać, aby zdobyć w tym tytule platynę.
Poniżej możecie zobaczyć kompletne zestawienie wszystkich wyzwań z PSNProfiles, które ustanowili twórcy. Szczerze mówiąc, nie wyglądają na trudne do wykonania, aczkolwiek na pewno są czasochłonne.
Lista trofeów z Hunter’s Arena: Legends – gry na PS4 i PS5 z sierpniowej oferty PS Plus
- The Wealthy (Bronze) – Acquire 150,000 Gold
- Overspending (Bronze) – Spend 20,000 Gold
- Waste Yard (Bronze) – Dismantle items 500 times
- Enhancement Addiction (Bronze) – Enhance items 100 times
- Treasure Chest (Bronze) – Open a treasure chest for the first time
- Trap Designer (Bronze) – Use traps 30 times
- Overdose (Bronze) – Use potions 5,000 times
- Throw Weapon Specialist Hunter (Bronze) – Use throwing items 30 times
- Beginner Pathfinder (Bronze) – Kill monsters 750 times
- Veteran Pathfinder (Bronze) – Kill monsters 1,500 times
- Antagonist (Bronze) – Kill a Hunter for the first time
- New Fighter (Bronze) – Kill Hunters 30 times
- Experienced Fighter (Bronze) – Kill Hunters 60 times
- Potential Ability Awakening (Bronze) – Enchant an item with a Potential Ability for the first time
- Slayer (Silver) – Kill 5 or more Hunters in a single game 1 times
- Victory in Chaos (Silver) – Kill 2 Hunters in a row 1 times
- Trap Sweeper (Silver) – Kill a player with a trap 1 time
- Top Ranker (Silver) – Become a top 10 ranker 10 times
- Demolitionist (Silver) – Kill players with a bomb 1 time
- Boss Monster (Silver) – Kill Boss Monsters 2 times
- The Price of the Hunt (Silver) – Kill monsters 2,000 times
- The Price of Combat (Silver) – Kill Hunters 100 times
- Legendary Item (Silver) – Acquire the highest tier item
- Vanguard (Silver) – Perform the first kill 2 times in game
- Last Man Standing (Gold) – Win a Solo game in 1st place 1 times
- Last Team Standing (Gold) – Win a Trio game in 1st place 1 times
- Final Record (Gold) – Win a Solo/Trio game in 1st place 12 times
- Treasure Hunter (Gold) – Open treasure chests 200 times
- Veteran Hunter (Gold) – Gain a level 2,000 times in Solo/Trio
- Legendary Hunter (Platinum) – Unlock every Trophy