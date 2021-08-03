PS Plus sierpien 2021 - walka w lesie

Wbij platynę w nowej grze z PS Plus. Oto lista trofeów

Do sieci trafiła oficjalna lista trofeów do gry Hunter’s Arena: Legends – czyli jednej z gier z oferty PS Plus na sierpień 2021. Oto 30 zadań, które trzeba wykonać, aby zdobyć w tym tytule platynę.

Poniżej możecie zobaczyć kompletne zestawienie wszystkich wyzwań z PSNProfiles, które ustanowili twórcy. Szczerze mówiąc, nie wyglądają na trudne do wykonania, aczkolwiek na pewno są czasochłonne.

Lista trofeów z Hunter’s Arena: Legends – gry na PS4 i PS5 z sierpniowej oferty PS Plus

  • The Wealthy (Bronze) – Acquire 150,000 Gold
  • Overspending (Bronze) – Spend 20,000 Gold
  • Waste Yard (Bronze) – Dismantle items 500 times
  • Enhancement Addiction (Bronze) – Enhance items 100 times
  • Treasure Chest (Bronze) – Open a treasure chest for the first time
  • Trap Designer (Bronze) – Use traps 30 times
  • Overdose (Bronze) – Use potions 5,000 times
  • Throw Weapon Specialist Hunter (Bronze) – Use throwing items 30 times
  • Beginner Pathfinder (Bronze) – Kill monsters 750 times
  • Veteran Pathfinder (Bronze) – Kill monsters 1,500 times
  • Antagonist (Bronze) – Kill a Hunter for the first time
  • New Fighter (Bronze) – Kill Hunters 30 times
  • Experienced Fighter (Bronze) – Kill Hunters 60 times
  • Potential Ability Awakening (Bronze) – Enchant an item with a Potential Ability for the first time
  • Slayer (Silver) – Kill 5 or more Hunters in a single game 1 times
  • Victory in Chaos (Silver) – Kill 2 Hunters in a row 1 times
  • Trap Sweeper (Silver) – Kill a player with a trap 1 time
  • Top Ranker (Silver) – Become a top 10 ranker 10 times
  • Demolitionist (Silver) – Kill players with a bomb 1 time
  • Boss Monster (Silver) – Kill Boss Monsters 2 times
  • The Price of the Hunt (Silver) – Kill monsters 2,000 times
  • The Price of Combat (Silver) – Kill Hunters 100 times
  • Legendary Item (Silver) – Acquire the highest tier item
  • Vanguard (Silver) – Perform the first kill 2 times in game
  • Last Man Standing (Gold) – Win a Solo game in 1st place 1 times
  • Last Team Standing (Gold) – Win a Trio game in 1st place 1 times
  • Final Record (Gold) – Win a Solo/Trio game in 1st place 12 times
  • Treasure Hunter (Gold) – Open treasure chests 200 times
  • Veteran Hunter (Gold) – Gain a level 2,000 times in Solo/Trio
  • Legendary Hunter (Platinum) – Unlock every Trophy

