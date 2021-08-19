Lista trofeów z DLC do GoT Director’s Cut nie należy do najdłuższych
Zamierzacie zebrać wszystkie trofki z dodatku Iki Island niczym Ash Ketchum Pokemony? Do sieci trafiła już ich lista. Zobaczcie i oceńcie, czy ciężko Wam będzie je zdobyć w Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.
W chwili pisania tego artykułu dostępny jest tylko anglojęzyczny spis trofek z psnprofiles.com. W momencie, gdy odnajdę polskie odpowiedniki, postaram się zaktualizować tekst. Na ten moment zamieszczam opis w takiej formie, aby nie było ewentualnych niezgodności w tłumaczeniu.
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – lista trofeów z dodatku Iki Island
Trofea brązowe:
- The Benefit of All Beings – Build your Legend on Iki Island to earn the title Legacy Redeemer.
- The Butcher Redeemed – Liberate Iki Island by defeating the Eagle and driving the invaders from Mongol territory.
- Treasures of the Past – Complete all Mythic Tales on Iki Island.
- Elegy for Kazumasa – Complete all Memories of Your Father.
- Common Courtesy – Discover and complete all unwritten tales on Iki Island.
- Monkey See – Embody the spirit of the monkey on Saruiwa.
- Pride of Ishikawa – Achieve bronze or higher on all Archery Challenges.
- Chiyoko’s Song – Complete all Animal Sanctuaries.
- A Few Splinters – Complete all bokken duels at the Hidden Cove Tournament.
- Well-Rounded Warrior – Complete all Haiku, Onsen, Shinto Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes on Iki Island.
- Blood on Your Hands – Purchase an item from the Crimson Dye Merchant and obtain a dye for your Sakai Horse Armor.
Trofum srebrne:
- Out of the Past – Survive the Eagle’s medicine and bid farewell to a new friend.
Trofum złote:
- Friend to All Raiders – Complete all Tales of Iki.
Czytając powyższą listę można stwierdzić, że choć trofeum nie jest za dużo, zdobycie ich wszystkich może zająć sporo czasu. Praktycznie każde z nich dotyczy zupełnie innych wskaźników i różnych aktywności. W związku z małą liczbą „zazębień się” tematów rzeczywiście proces „maxowania” Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut wielu graczom będzie mógł zająć wiele godzin.
Wydaje mi się, że dobrym pomysłem jest poczekanie na pierwsze poradniki do zdobywania powyższych osiągnięć. Wątpię, że komuś uda się zebrać wszystkie przy po prostu „zwykłym” przechodzeniu dodatku Iki Island. Przypominam, że premiera gry przewidziana jest na jutro, 20 sierpnia 2021 roku, więc na pewno chwila minie, zanim pierwsze tutoriale pojawią się w sieci.