Cyberpunk 2077 z wyczekiwaną aktualizacją. CDPR zapowiedziało transmisję na żywo

🚨 New REDstreams incoming!



We’re driving into Patch 2.3 of Cyberpunk 2077 to check what’s under the hood of the newest update.



Our passengers will be @PaweSasko, Associate Game Director of Cyberpunk 2, and Adrien Jouannet, Lead Designer at Virtuos 🛞



Tune in this Wednesday,… pic.twitter.com/BSDTC1OvpS