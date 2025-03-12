MEGA promocja na wyśmienite gry na PS4 i PS5. Marcowe rabaty obejmą największe hity
Nowa promocja na gry PlayStation startuje już dzisiaj, a Sony pokusiło się o przedsmak tego, co nas czeka. Wiemy, które gry kupimy taniej!
Choć wydarzenie jeszcze nie wystartowało, nastąpi to dzisiaj. Gdy tylko strona ofert stanie się dostępna, z pewnością wrócimy do Was, aby wybrać najlepsze i najciekawsze rabaty. Żeby jednak nie było tak smutno, PlayStation samo postanowiło zapowiedzieć gry, które kupimy taniej. I nie jest to byle kilka pozycji, a grubo ponad 100 tytułów!
Na oficjalnym blogu PlayStation pojawiła się dokładna lista gier, lecz na razie nie znamy przecen. Spodziewać się możemy zapewne rabatów sięgających nawet do -90%, więc warto czekać na start wydarzenia. Sony ujawniło więc, co czeka nas w trakcie MEGA marcowej wyprzedaży gier w PlayStation Store. Jeśli nie możecie się jej doczekać, poniżej znajdziecie listę tytułów.
Warto też przygotować się na wydarzenie? W jaki sposób? Za sprawą doładowań PSN w Instant-Gaming, rzecz jasna. Dzięki nim możecie zaoszczędzić podwójnie, bo zgarniecie daną kwotę w niższej cenie, a potem wydacie ją na przecenione gry.
- 650 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – kup za 545,60 zł
- 500 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – kup za 419,68 zł
- 350 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – kup za 293,76 zł
- 200 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – sprawdź cenę i dostępność
- 100 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – kup za 83,90 zł
- 50 PLN – doładowanie do PlayStation Store – kup za 44,45 zł
Promocja na gry w PS Store – przecenione tytuły:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
- ACM – Deluxe Edition
- AEW: Fight Forever
- AFL 23
- Alaskan Road Truckers
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs (PSVR2)
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- AO Tennis 2
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Meteor Expansion
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Deluxe Edition
- Astral Ascent
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10
- Beyond the Dawn Ultimate Edition
- Biped
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle
- BloodRayne 2: ReVamped PS5
- BloodRayne: ReVamped PS5
- Builder Simulator
- Bus Simulator
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty Ghosts & Season Pass Bundle
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition
- Cartel Tycoon
- Cat Quest III: The Fur-tastic Trilogy
- CATAN® – Console Edition
- Catherine: Full Body
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Cities: Skylines PS5
- Clock Tower: Rewind
- Code Vein
- Code Vein – Season Pass
- College Football – AFB Bundle
- Construction Simulator
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Contra: Operation Galuga
- Core Keeper
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darkest Dungeon II
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle PS5
- Dead by Daylight: Donut Chapter
- Dead Cells: DLC Bundle
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle
- Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass
- Dead Island 2 Main Game
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Dead Rising 2
- Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition
- Demeo
- DEMON SLAYER : KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Core Add-on Bundle
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Ultimate Edition
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Diablo® IV Base Game Bundle
- DIGIMON SURVIVE
- DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- DOOM 3
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition – PS4 & PS5
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Legendary Edition
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 DeluxeEdition
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (BASE GAME)
- DREDGE
- DREDGE – The Pale Reach
- Dying Light – Hellraid
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dysmantle
- End of Zoe_PS5
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
- ENDER MAGNOLIA
- Exoprimal_PS5
- Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher PS4 & PS5 (PS5)
- Fallout 4
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn – Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry® 6 – Game of the Year Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
- Fear the Spotlight
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
- Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition
- Final Fantasy VII
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Twin Pack
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- First Responder Police Firefighting Bundle
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
- Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
- Football Manager 2024 Console
- For Honor – Standard Edition
- For Honor – Ultimate Edition
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition
- FRONT MISSION 2: Remake
- Funko Fusion + Bob Ross Bundle
- G.I. JOE: WRATH OF COBRA
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition
- God Eater 3
- God of War
- God of War Ragnarök
- Golden Idol Mysteries
- Golf With Your Friends – Olympus Odyssey Course
- Golf With Your Friends – Peaceful Pines Course
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition
- Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greedfall
- GRID Legends (PS5)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack
- Hell Let Loose – Ultimate Edition Upgrade Bundle
- Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
- High On Life
- High On Life Bundle
- High On Life: High On Knife
- HITMAN 3 – Trinity Pack
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hotel Renovator – Five Star Edition
- House Flipper
- House Flipper – Garden
- House Flipper – Luxury
- House Flipper – Pets
- House Flipper 2
- House of Golf 2
- Human: Fall Flat
- Humankind Heritage Deluxe Edition
- Hunt: Showdown 1896
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
- Injustice 2
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Inscryption
- JUJUTSUKAISEN
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Park Managers’ Collection Pack
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Killer Frequency
- Killing Floor 2
- Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Upgrade
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
- Kingdoms and Castles
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered™
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- LEGO The Incredibles
- LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Ultimate Edition
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Ultimate Edition
- Little Nightmares
- LIVE A LIVE (PS5)
- Madden NFL 25 – AFB Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character Pass
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- Medieval Dynasty
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection
- METAL GEAR SOLID 1
- METAL GEAR SOLID 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
- Miraculous: Paris Under Siege – Deluxe Edition
- Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition
- Morbid: The Lords of Ire
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- MX vs ATV Legends – 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Edition
- MXGP 24: The Official Game
- My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition
- My Hero One’s Justice
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Neva
- NHL 25
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER 2 Main
- Okami + Kunitsu-Gami Bundle
- Okami HD
- One Piece: World Seeker
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Outcast – A New Beginning
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Overpass 2
- Pacific Drive: Deluxe Edition
- Palworld
- Party Animals
- Party Animals Deluxe Group
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PEAKY BLINDERS: THE KINGS RANSOM VR
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
- Persona 5 Tactica
- PGA Tour 23
- Phasmophobia
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Planet Coaster 2
- Planet Zoo: North America & Europe Bundle
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Poker Club PS4 & PS5
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Extended Edition
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Gold Edition
- Potion Craft
- Powerwash Simulator
- PSIL-DeluxePackGroup
- Pumpkin Jack
- Quake 1 & 2 Bundle PS5
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ravenswatch
- Red Matter 2
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- REYNATIS Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ride 3
- RiMS Racing
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Road to Elysium
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
- Rugby 22
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat PS4
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky PS4
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl PS4
- SaGa Emerald Beyond
- Saints Row
- Sakura Wars
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition
- Scorn
- Sea of Stars
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Shave & Stuff
- Shenmue I & II
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: The Darkest Mysteries Bundle
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- Ship of Fools
- Shrek Special Pack
- Sinful Edition
- Skater XL
- Slime Rancher
- Slime Rancher 2
- Slime Rancher Rainbow Bundle
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner – 2 Year Anniversary Edition
- SnowRunner – 4 Year Anniversary Edition
- SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass
- SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass + Year 3 Pass
- SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass + Year 3 Pass + Year 4 Pass
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition
- Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- SpiderHeck
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE
- STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
- Stardew Valley
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Street Fighter 6
- Street Fighter 6 – Year 1 Character Pass
- Street Fighter 6 – Year 1 Ultimate Pass
- Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets Of Rage 4 – Mr. X Nightmare
- SunnySide
- Super Bomberman R
- Super Mega Baseball 4 (PS5)
- Sword and Fairy 7
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Synapse
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn
- Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke (Entertainment District) Character Pack
- Taxi Life – Supporter Edition
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Ultimate Edition
- TEKKEN 8
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – Gold Edition
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – Silver Street Edition
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles
- The Beast Inside
- The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Casting of Frank Stone
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV TEAM PASS 1
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV TEAM PASS 2
- The Last Faith
- The Last Guardian
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- The Order: 1886
- The Plucky Squire
- The Setlist Edition
- The Settlers : New Allies
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
- The Sinking City PS5 Deluxe Edition
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE Premium Digital Deluxe Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Hunting Starter Pack
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Weapons and Companions Bundle
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Thymesia
- TIEBREAK – ACE Edition
- TimeSplitters
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deluxe Edition 2021
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Starring Lara Croft
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Train Sim World® 5: Special Edition PS4 & PS5
- TramSim: Console Edition Deluxe
- Trials of Mana
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ 2: Bush Rescue™ HD
- UFC® 5 PS5
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Uno – Standard Edition Cross-buy
- UNO Party! Mania DLC
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH (PS4/5)
- VENDETTA FOREVER
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game & DLC Pack
- Visions of Mana
- Visions of Mana Digital Deluxe Edition
- Waltz of the Wizard
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition Content
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Careers & Cosmetics Bundle
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Welcome to ParadiZe – Zombot Edition
- Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition Bundle
- Winter Games 2023
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
- WRC 2023 (PS5)
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS5
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game
- WW2 Rebuilder PS5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
- Ys IX: Monstrom Nox (PS5)
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (PS5)
- Ys X: Nordics – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ys X: Nordics – Digital Ultimate Edition
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars
Że dużo? No ja myślę! To akurat dobra wiadomość, bo przecież od promocji głowa nie boli. A przynajmniej nie powinna. Wydarzenie ma wystartować dziś i potrwa aż do 26 marca 2025 roku. Zgaduję, że w jego trakcie mogą pojawić się również poboczne promocje, więc raczej nie ma się co martwić o to, że powyżej znajdują się wszystkie, tańsze do zdobycia produkcje.
Źródło: PlayStation Blog