MEGA promocja na wyśmienite gry na PS4 i PS5. Marcowe rabaty obejmą największe hity

Choć wydarzenie jeszcze nie wystartowało, nastąpi to dzisiaj. Gdy tylko strona ofert stanie się dostępna, z pewnością wrócimy do Was, aby wybrać najlepsze i najciekawsze rabaty. Żeby jednak nie było tak smutno, PlayStation samo postanowiło zapowiedzieć gry, które kupimy taniej. I nie jest to byle kilka pozycji, a grubo ponad 100 tytułów!

Na oficjalnym blogu PlayStation pojawiła się dokładna lista gier, lecz na razie nie znamy przecen. Spodziewać się możemy zapewne rabatów sięgających nawet do -90%, więc warto czekać na start wydarzenia. Sony ujawniło więc, co czeka nas w trakcie MEGA marcowej wyprzedaży gier w PlayStation Store. Jeśli nie możecie się jej doczekać, poniżej znajdziecie listę tytułów.

Warto też przygotować się na wydarzenie? W jaki sposób? Za sprawą doładowań PSN w Instant-Gaming, rzecz jasna. Dzięki nim możecie zaoszczędzić podwójnie, bo zgarniecie daną kwotę w niższej cenie, a potem wydacie ją na przecenione gry.

Zobacz też: Nowa, darmowa gra na PS5 i PS4 zagwarantuje Wam szybką „platynę”

Promocja na gry w PS Store – przecenione tytuły:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

60 Seconds! Reatomized

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

ACM – Deluxe Edition

AEW: Fight Forever

AFL 23

Alaskan Road Truckers

Alien: Isolation – The Collection

Aliens: Dark Descent

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs (PSVR2)

Another Crab’s Treasure

AO Tennis 2

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Meteor Expansion

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Deluxe Edition

Astral Ascent

Batman: Arkham VR

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle

Bee Simulator

Ben 10

Beyond the Dawn Ultimate Edition

Biped

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle

BloodRayne 2: ReVamped PS5

BloodRayne: ReVamped PS5

Builder Simulator

Bus Simulator

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Edition

Call of Duty Ghosts & Season Pass Bundle

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition

Cartel Tycoon

Cat Quest III: The Fur-tastic Trilogy

CATAN® – Console Edition

Catherine: Full Body

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Cities: Skylines PS5

Clock Tower: Rewind

Code Vein

Code Vein – Season Pass

College Football – AFB Bundle

Construction Simulator

Contra Anniversary Collection

Contra: Operation Galuga

Core Keeper

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Darkest Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon II

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition

Darkest Dungeon®

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle PS5

Dead by Daylight: Donut Chapter

Dead Cells: DLC Bundle

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle

Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass

Dead Island 2 Main Game

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition

Demeo

DEMON SLAYER : KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Core Add-on Bundle

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Ultimate Edition

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Diablo® IV Base Game Bundle

DIGIMON SURVIVE

DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™

DOOM 3

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition – PS4 & PS5

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Legendary Edition

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 DeluxeEdition

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (BASE GAME)

DREDGE

DREDGE – The Pale Reach

Dying Light – Hellraid

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS Digital Deluxe Edition

Dysmantle

End of Zoe_PS5

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights

ENDER MAGNOLIA

Exoprimal_PS5

Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher PS4 & PS5 (PS5)

Fallout 4

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn – Ultimate Edition

Far Cry® 6 – Game of the Year Edition

FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition

Fear the Spotlight

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition

Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition

Final Fantasy VII

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Final Fantasy VII Remake

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Twin Pack

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition

FINAL FANTASY XVI

First Responder Police Firefighting Bundle

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted

Football Manager 2024 Console

For Honor – Standard Edition

For Honor – Ultimate Edition

Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake

Funko Fusion + Bob Ross Bundle

G.I. JOE: WRATH OF COBRA

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition

God Eater 3

God of War

God of War Ragnarök

Golden Idol Mysteries

Golf With Your Friends – Olympus Odyssey Course

Golf With Your Friends – Peaceful Pines Course

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition

Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greedfall

GRID Legends (PS5)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack

Hell Let Loose – Ultimate Edition Upgrade Bundle

Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

High On Life

High On Life Bundle

High On Life: High On Knife

HITMAN 3 – Trinity Pack

Homefront: The Revolution

Hotel Renovator – Five Star Edition

House Flipper

House Flipper – Garden

House Flipper – Luxury

House Flipper – Pets

House Flipper 2

House of Golf 2

Human: Fall Flat

Humankind Heritage Deluxe Edition

Hunt: Showdown 1896

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai

Injustice 2

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Inscryption

JUJUTSUKAISEN

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Park Managers’ Collection Pack

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Killer Frequency

Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Upgrade

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

Kingdoms and Castles

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered™

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

LEGO The Incredibles

LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT

Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Ultimate Edition

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Ultimate Edition

Little Nightmares

LIVE A LIVE (PS5)

Madden NFL 25 – AFB Edition

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character Pass

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition

Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

Medieval Dynasty

Mega Man 11

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection

METAL GEAR SOLID 1

METAL GEAR SOLID 2

METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition

Miraculous: Paris Under Siege – Deluxe Edition

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten

Monster Hunter Stories

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition

Morbid: The Lords of Ire

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle

Mortal Shell

MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition

MX vs ATV Legends – 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Edition

MXGP 24: The Official Game

My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition

My Hero One’s Justice

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

Neva

NHL 25

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 2 Main

Okami + Kunitsu-Gami Bundle

Okami HD

One Piece: World Seeker

Onimusha: Warlords

Outcast – A New Beginning

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2

Overpass 2

Pacific Drive: Deluxe Edition

Palworld

Party Animals

Party Animals Deluxe Group

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PEAKY BLINDERS: THE KINGS RANSOM VR

Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Persona 5 Tactica

PGA Tour 23

Phasmophobia

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Planet Coaster 2

Planet Zoo: North America & Europe Bundle

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Poker Club PS4 & PS5

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Extended Edition

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Gold Edition

Potion Craft

Powerwash Simulator

PSIL-DeluxePackGroup

Pumpkin Jack

Quake 1 & 2 Bundle PS5

Rabbids Party of Legends

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition

Ravenswatch

Red Matter 2

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle

REYNATIS Digital Deluxe Edition

Ride 3

RiMS Racing

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Road to Elysium

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

Rugby 22

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat PS4

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky PS4

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl PS4

SaGa Emerald Beyond

Saints Row

Sakura Wars

SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition

Scorn

Sea of Stars

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Man Remastered

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Shave & Stuff

Shenmue I & II

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe Edition

Sherlock Holmes: The Darkest Mysteries Bundle

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Ship of Fools

Shrek Special Pack

Sinful Edition

Skater XL

Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher Rainbow Bundle

Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Sniper Elite 5

SnowRunner – 2 Year Anniversary Edition

SnowRunner – 4 Year Anniversary Edition

SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass

SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass + Year 3 Pass

SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass + Year 3 Pass + Year 4 Pass

Sonic Forces

Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition

Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition

SpiderHeck

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™

Stardew Valley

Stick Fight: The Game

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 – Year 1 Character Pass

Street Fighter 6 – Year 1 Ultimate Pass

Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition

Streets of Rage 4

Streets Of Rage 4 – Mr. X Nightmare

SunnySide

Super Bomberman R

Super Mega Baseball 4 (PS5)

Sword and Fairy 7

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment

Synapse

Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke (Entertainment District) Character Pack

Taxi Life – Supporter Edition

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Ultimate Edition

TEKKEN 8

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – Gold Edition

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – Silver Street Edition

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles

The Beast Inside

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication

The Callisto Protocol

The Casting of Frank Stone

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Disney Afternoon Collection

The Evil Within Digital Bundle

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection

The Jackbox Naughty Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV TEAM PASS 1

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV TEAM PASS 2

The Last Faith

The Last Guardian

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

The Order: 1886

The Plucky Squire

The Setlist Edition

The Settlers : New Allies

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia

The Sinking City PS5 Deluxe Edition

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition

THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE Premium Digital Deluxe Edition

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Hunting Starter Pack

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Weapons and Companions Bundle

This War of Mine: Complete Edition

Thymesia

TIEBREAK – ACE Edition

TimeSplitters

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deluxe Edition 2021

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Starring Lara Croft

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

Train Sim World® 5: Special Edition PS4 & PS5

TramSim: Console Edition Deluxe

Trials of Mana

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition

TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ 2: Bush Rescue™ HD

UFC® 5 PS5

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Uno – Standard Edition Cross-buy

UNO Party! Mania DLC

VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH (PS4/5)

VENDETTA FOREVER

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game & DLC Pack

Visions of Mana

Visions of Mana Digital Deluxe Edition

Waltz of the Wizard

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition Content

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Ultimate Edition

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Careers & Cosmetics Bundle

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition

Welcome to ParadiZe – Zombot Edition

Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition Bundle

Winter Games 2023

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack

Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D

WRC 2023 (PS5)

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS5

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game

WW2 Rebuilder PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5

Ys IX: Monstrom Nox (PS5)

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (PS5)

Ys X: Nordics – Digital Deluxe Edition

Ys X: Nordics – Digital Ultimate Edition

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars

Że dużo? No ja myślę! To akurat dobra wiadomość, bo przecież od promocji głowa nie boli. A przynajmniej nie powinna. Wydarzenie ma wystartować dziś i potrwa aż do 26 marca 2025 roku. Zgaduję, że w jego trakcie mogą pojawić się również poboczne promocje, więc raczej nie ma się co martwić o to, że powyżej znajdują się wszystkie, tańsze do zdobycia produkcje.

Źródło: PlayStation Blog