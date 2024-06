Kiedy premiera Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition? Możliwe, że… dzisiaj.

Looks like Uncle Pey'j has a message to share with you all…

See you at the Limited Run Games Showcase on June 20th at 2pm EST for more news about Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition! 👉 : https://t.co/zaLKVRlN2A Big thanks to Hubert Chevillard for this little teaser😀 pic.twitter.com/dY2PqL2JWn