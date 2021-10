Za co w Battlefield 2042 będzie można zgłaszać graczy? Wyciekła lista, fani nie są zadowoleni

The #Battlefield 2042 Beta client includes descriptions for all options (like "Harassment") of the new ingame reporting tool. Some mentioned reasons to report someone:



🔹 Stream-sniping

🔹 Aimbots

🔹 Wallhacks

🔹 Stalking

🔹 Spawn-camping or griefing teammates



