Obalamy mit o wysokich wymaganiach Alan Wake 2. Nie musicie się ich bać

Alan Wake 2 is here. The hullabaloo about its recommended settings on PC is unfounded. Alan Wake 2 has very scalable graphical settings and when set to the PS5's perf mode settings an RTX 3070 outperforms it by nearly 50%. 1440p FSR2 Balanced. More in my vid tomorrow. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/CgY5ZZ1DMD