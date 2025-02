Kolejne części uwielbianej serii w PS Plus? Gracze są niemal pewni

The status of Ape Escape in 2025



-Huge role in Astro Bot with its own unique level

-Snake vs Monkey returns in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

-AE1 (PS1/PSP) and Ape Academy 1/2 are on PS5

-AE2 likely to get fixed on PS5 via the new PS2 emulator

-AE3 and other spinoffs… pic.twitter.com/X7TjAsEBMB