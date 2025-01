Wyciekły zaskakujące gry na Nintendo Switch 2. Wielki hit Rockstara i inne głośne premiery

After researches with the EAN found in the leak, here’s a list of games that will arrive on Nintendo switch 2 :



– Tekken 8 🥳

– FIFA

– Red Dead Redemption (2) ???



I’m sure at 90%. Cause i found similar EAN filed by the editors of those games. #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/jl6h0QPHUq pic.twitter.com/xPP5nRHrIz