W końcu poznamy więcej informacji o Silent Hill f? Konami zaprasza na wydarzenie

SILENT HILL f is coming to @AnimeExpo with a special guest panel featuring SILENT HILL Producer Motoi Okamoto, Scriptwriter Ryukishi07, and Composer Akira Yamaoka!



Want to join the conversation? Share your questions below for a chance to be asked during our panel. ⬇️ #AX2025 pic.twitter.com/2kK8n9AEUo