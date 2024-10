God of War Remastered, czyli nowy remaster Sony. Tym razem będziecie zadowoleni

HUGE/RUMOR: God of War Greek Saga to receive a major remaster by Nixxes🚀



✅God of War Ascension and PSP games will also be part of the remastered set



✅To be revealed in March 2025 on God of War’s 20th anniversary



Play or pass?😎

Source: @ignusthewise #PlayStation #Gaming pic.twitter.com/RogieezH5E