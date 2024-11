Celebrate the launch of PlayStation 5 Pro with new PS5 Pro Enhanced features in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and wear the Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack, which is now available for everyone on PS5 and PS5 Pro at no additional cost! 🕷



Get the suits: https://t.co/kha9nn0xvq#BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/XeUIqUrhWV