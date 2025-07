The Last of Us: Part II Remastered niespodziewanie otrzymało nowy tryb gry. I to za darmo

Experience The Last of Us Part II in a whole new way with Chronological mode, a rearranged version of the game that lets you play the story in chronological order. 🕙



Available now with The Last of Us Part II Remastered via Patch v2.1.0 (PS5)*† and Patch v1.5 (PC)*. Learn more… pic.twitter.com/wVoMSUo5SW