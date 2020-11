The Last of Us 2 to nie ostatnia odsłona serii? „To dopiero początek”

Happy and grateful! ❤️ #TheLastOfUsPartII nominated by @thegameawards in 9 categories, among them Best Score and Music 🎮🎶 Sign in to vote! Thanks @Naughty_Dog and @Neil_Druckmann for inviting me to this adventure. It's just the beginning!@PlayStation https://t.co/qkkxZ7vveA pic.twitter.com/dVHNprJpZR