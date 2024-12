Tegoroczny hicior do sprawdzenia za darmo na PS5. Już można pobierać

🔵 A free trial is coming soon to PS5®!



✅ From December 27 at 9 AM UTC to December 31 at 9 AM UTC, Test Drive Unlimited Crown will be playable for free with no time limits!



🌴 Prepare to explore Hong Kong Island and the capital of Ibiza behind the wheel of exceptional cars!… pic.twitter.com/IbsbHvLjfj