Ruszyła halloweenowa wyprzedaż na Steam
Rozglądacie się za rabatami? Halloweenowa wyprzedaż na Steam, to upiornie dobre promocje. Powinniście znaleźć coś dla siebie.
Wyprzedaż dotyczy wyłącznie produkcji dedykowanych komputerom PC. W zestawieniu znajdziecie zarówno najnowsze hity, takie jak Doom Eternal, czy też dużo starsze pozycje, np. przygodówkę Yesterday Origins. Link znajdziecie pod tym adresem, dajcie znać czy wpadła Wam w oko jakaś diabelsko korzystna przecena.
- 7 Days to Die – 30,59 zł
- Arma 3 – 29,99 zł
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition – 29,03 zł
- Below – 35,99zł
- Black Mesa – 35,99 zł
- Blaster Master zero – 20zł
- Blaster Master zero 2 – 22zł
- Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 – 42 zł
- BPM – 53,99 zł
- Castle in the Darkness – 3,59zł
- Children of Morta – 47,99 zł
- City Climber – 3,56 zł
- Control Ultimate Edition – 118,30 z
- Darkest Dungeon – 22,49 zł
- Darksiders: Genesis – 65 zł
- Dead by Daylight – 28,79 zł
- Dead Rising 3 (Apocalypse Edition) – 37,50 zł
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – 64,79 zł
- Don’t Escape Trilogy – 8,99 zł
- Don’t Starve – 8,99 zł
- Donut County – 18,79 zł
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – 234 zł
- Flashing Lights – Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator – 54zł
- Foxhole – 46zł
- Grim Dawn – 24,99 zł
- GTFO – 119,20 zł
- Hollow Knight – 26,99 zł
- Hunt Shodown – 84,50 zł
- Intruders: Hide and Seek na VR – 5zł
- Just Cause 3 – 11,10 zł
- KILLER7 – 28,79 zł
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry – 37,39 zł
- Metro Exodus – 67,60 zł
- Metro: Last Light Redux – 14,39 zł
- Monster Boy and Cursed Kingdom – 49,49zł
- Nimbatus – The Space Drone Constructor – 53,99 zł
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – 17,99 zł
- Outer Wilds – 58,49 zł
- Outlast – 10,79 zł
- Pathologic Classic HD – 4,69 zł
- Pine – 35,99 zł
- Plague Inc: Evolved – 21,59 zł
- Road Not Taken – 5,39 zł
- Salt and Sanctuary – 16,24 zł
- Serious Sam 4 – 121,54 zł
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – 14,39zł
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – 49,99 zł
- Terraria – 17,99zł
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – 35,63 zł
- The Forest – 32,39 zł
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster – 12,49 zł
- The Wonderful 101 – 122,40 zł
- Thief Simulator – 34,55 zł
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – 26,99zł
- WARSAW – 38,24 zł
- We Happy Few – 35,80 zł
- World of Horror – 46,97zł
- Yesterday Origins – 5,39 zł