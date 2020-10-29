Ruszyła halloweenowa wyprzedaż na Steam

Rozglądacie się za rabatami? Halloweenowa wyprzedaż na Steam, to upiornie dobre promocje. Powinniście znaleźć coś dla siebie.

Wyprzedaż dotyczy wyłącznie produkcji dedykowanych komputerom PC. W zestawieniu znajdziecie zarówno najnowsze hity, takie jak Doom Eternal, czy też dużo starsze pozycje, np. przygodówkę Yesterday Origins. Link znajdziecie pod tym adresem, dajcie znać czy wpadła Wam w oko jakaś diabelsko korzystna przecena.

  • 7 Days to Die – 30,59 zł
  • Arma 3 – 29,99 zł
  • Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition – 29,03 zł
  • Below – 35,99zł
  • Black Mesa – 35,99 zł
  • Blaster Master zero – 20zł
  • Blaster Master zero 2 – 22zł
  • Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 – 42 zł
  • BPM – 53,99 zł
  • Castle in the Darkness – 3,59zł
  • Children of Morta – 47,99 zł
  • City Climber – 3,56 zł
  • Control Ultimate Edition – 118,30 z
  • Darkest Dungeon – 22,49 zł
  • Darksiders: Genesis – 65 zł
  • Dead by Daylight – 28,79 zł
  • Dead Rising 3 (Apocalypse Edition) – 37,50 zł
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – 64,79 zł
  • Don’t Escape Trilogy – 8,99 zł
  • Don’t Starve – 8,99 zł
  • Donut County – 18,79 zł
  • Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – 234 zł
  • Flashing Lights – Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator – 54zł
  • Foxhole – 46zł
  • Grim Dawn – 24,99 zł
  • GTFO – 119,20 zł
  • Hollow Knight – 26,99 zł
  • Hunt Shodown – 84,50 zł
  • Intruders: Hide and Seek na VR – 5zł
  • Just Cause 3 – 11,10 zł
  • KILLER7 – 28,79 zł
  • Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry – 37,39 zł
  • Metro Exodus – 67,60 zł
  • Metro: Last Light Redux – 14,39 zł
  • Monster Boy and Cursed Kingdom – 49,49zł
  • Nimbatus – The Space Drone Constructor – 53,99 zł
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – 17,99 zł
  • Outer Wilds – 58,49 zł
  • Outlast – 10,79 zł
  • Pathologic Classic HD – 4,69 zł
  • Pine – 35,99 zł
  • Plague Inc: Evolved – 21,59 zł
  • Road Not Taken – 5,39 zł
  • Salt and Sanctuary – 16,24 zł
  • Serious Sam 4 – 121,54 zł
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – 14,39zł
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – 49,99 zł
  • Terraria – 17,99zł
  • The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – 35,63 zł
  • The Forest – 32,39 zł
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster – 12,49 zł
  • The Wonderful 101 – 122,40 zł
  • Thief Simulator – 34,55 zł
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – 26,99zł
  • WARSAW – 38,24 zł
  • We Happy Few – 35,80 zł
  • World of Horror – 46,97zł
  • Yesterday Origins – 5,39 zł

