Dziesiątki wersji demo schowanych na PS4. I Ty możesz je sprawdzić
Użytkownik Reddita odkrył, że z PS Store na PS4 usunięto wiele wersji demonstracyjnych z sekcji z grami posiadającymi swoje demo. Na szczęście dzięki sporządzonej przez niego liście dowiecie się w łatwy sposób, które gry możecie sprawdzić przed zakupem.
Branża gier od pewnego czasu wróciła do tworzenia demo produkcji, by gracze mogli przetestować rozgrywkę jeszcze przed premierą. Jest to świetny chwyt marketingowy, który na pewno pozwala wielu graczom sprawdzić, czy warto jednak zainteresować się daną grą. Taką możliwość mieliśmy między innymi przy najnowszym Resident Evil Village.
Z jakiegoś powodu jednak nie wszyscy mogli się wersjami demonstracyjnymi nacieszyć w ostatnim dniach. Jeżeli jesteście posiadaczami PS4 i macie problemy ze znalezieniem w PS Store demo upragnionych gier, to najpewniej wiemy już dlaczego.
Usunięcie wielu demo z sekcji w PlayStation Store na PS4
Jak donosi użytkownik redfumeknight w swoim poście na Reddicie, wiele gier zniknęło z zakładki w PS Store z produkcjami, które można sprawdzić jeszcze przed zakupem. Na szczęście została przez niego przygotowana specjalna lista, którą znajdziecie poniżej. By dostać się do wersji demo, należy ręcznie w sklepie wpisać nazwę gry. Po odnalezieniu strony produkcji zobaczycie możliwość pobrania wersji demonstracyjnej.
Lista gier z PS4, które posiadają wersję demo:
- 16-Bit Soccer
- 428 Shibuya Scramble
- Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Backgammon Blitz
- Baseball Riot
- Bear With Me – The Lost Robots
- Blue Rider
- Claybook
- Clockwork: Tales Of Glass and Ink
- Comet Crash 2: The Kronkoid Wars
- Croc’s World
- Croc’s World 2
- Croc’s World 3
- Croc’s World Run
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival
- Dark Mystery
- Demon Hunter: Revelation
- Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep
- DRL Simulator
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- Endless Fables: Dark Moor
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
- Epic World
- Eventide: Slavic Fable
- Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror
- Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends
- F1 2016
- F1 2017
- F1 2018
- F1 2019
- F1 2020
- Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises
- Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow
- Far Cry 4
- Football Nation VR Tournament 2018
- Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime
- Gladiator: Blades of Fury
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Honor and Duty: D-Day
- Horror Adventure
- Horse Racing 2016
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Inside
- Is it Wrong to Try to Shoot ’em up Girls in a Dungeon?
- Jewel Fever
- Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom
- Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Metro: 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Modern Tales: Age of Invention
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- NASCAR Heat 3
- Nightmares From The Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Nightmares From The Deep 2: The Siren’s Call
- Nightmares From The Deep 3: Davy Jones
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
- Pacific Wings
- Path of Sin: Greed
- Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders
- Persian Nights 2: Moonlight Veil
- Prey
- Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past
- Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn
- Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce
- Rainbow Moon
- Rec Room
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
- Shadow Tactics
- SpeedRunners
- Spelunky
- Statik
- SUPERHYPERCUBE
- Super Kids Racing
- Super Mega Baseball 2
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Super Motherload
- Sword Art Online Alicization
- Tembo The Badass Elephant
- Tennis in the Face
- Terraria
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- The Path of Motus
- The Secret Order: Shadow Breach
- The Secret Order: Return to the Buried Kingdom
- The Unknown City – Episode 1
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Tumble VR
- Uncharted Tides: Port Royal
- UNO
- Unravel
- Vroom Kaboom
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Water Balloon Mania
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist