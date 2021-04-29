Dziesiątki wersji demo schowanych na PS4. I Ty możesz je sprawdzić

Użytkownik Reddita odkrył, że z PS Store na PS4 usunięto wiele wersji demonstracyjnych z sekcji z grami posiadającymi swoje demo. Na szczęście dzięki sporządzonej przez niego liście dowiecie się w łatwy sposób, które gry możecie sprawdzić przed zakupem.

Branża gier od pewnego czasu wróciła do tworzenia demo produkcji, by gracze mogli przetestować rozgrywkę jeszcze przed premierą. Jest to świetny chwyt marketingowy, który na pewno pozwala wielu graczom sprawdzić, czy warto jednak zainteresować się daną grą. Taką możliwość mieliśmy między innymi przy najnowszym Resident Evil Village.

Z jakiegoś powodu jednak nie wszyscy mogli się wersjami demonstracyjnymi nacieszyć w ostatnim dniach. Jeżeli jesteście posiadaczami PS4 i macie problemy ze znalezieniem w PS Store demo upragnionych gier, to najpewniej wiemy już dlaczego.

Usunięcie wielu demo z sekcji w PlayStation Store na PS4

Jak donosi użytkownik redfumeknight w swoim poście na Reddicie, wiele gier zniknęło z zakładki w PS Store z produkcjami, które można sprawdzić jeszcze przed zakupem. Na szczęście została przez niego przygotowana specjalna lista, którą znajdziecie poniżej. By dostać się do wersji demo, należy ręcznie w sklepie wpisać nazwę gry. Po odnalezieniu strony produkcji zobaczycie możliwość pobrania wersji demonstracyjnej.

Lista gier z PS4, które posiadają wersję demo:

16-Bit Soccer

428 Shibuya Scramble

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Backgammon Blitz

Baseball Riot

Bear With Me – The Lost Robots

Blue Rider

Claybook

Clockwork: Tales Of Glass and Ink

Comet Crash 2: The Kronkoid Wars

Croc’s World

Croc’s World 2

Croc’s World 3

Croc’s World Run

Dark Arcana: The Carnival

Dark Mystery

Demon Hunter: Revelation

Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep

DRL Simulator

Dynasty Warriors 9

Endless Fables: Dark Moor

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala

Epic World

Eventide: Slavic Fable

Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror

Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends

F1 2016

F1 2017

F1 2018

F1 2019

F1 2020

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises

Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow

Far Cry 4

Football Nation VR Tournament 2018

Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime

Gladiator: Blades of Fury

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride

Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan

Grim Legends 3: The Dark City

Homefront: The Revolution

Honor and Duty: D-Day

Horror Adventure

Horse Racing 2016

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Inside

Is it Wrong to Try to Shoot ’em up Girls in a Dungeon?

Jewel Fever

Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne

Little Nightmares

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom

Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery

Mass Effect Andromeda

Metro: 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Modern Tales: Age of Invention

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

NASCAR Heat 3

Nightmares From The Deep: The Cursed Heart

Nightmares From The Deep 2: The Siren’s Call

Nightmares From The Deep 3: Davy Jones

Noir Chronicles: City of Crime

Pacific Wings

Path of Sin: Greed

Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders

Persian Nights 2: Moonlight Veil

Prey

Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past

Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn

Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce

Rainbow Moon

Rec Room

Rollercoaster Dreams

Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child

Shadow Tactics

SpeedRunners

Spelunky

Statik

SUPERHYPERCUBE

Super Kids Racing

Super Mega Baseball 2

Super Mega Baseball 3

Super Motherload

Sword Art Online Alicization

Tembo The Badass Elephant

Tennis in the Face

Terraria

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

The Path of Motus

The Secret Order: Shadow Breach

The Secret Order: Return to the Buried Kingdom

The Unknown City – Episode 1

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Trine 2: Complete Story

Tumble VR

Uncharted Tides: Port Royal

UNO

Unravel

Vroom Kaboom

Watch_Dogs 2

Water Balloon Mania

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Yoku’s Island Express

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist

Michał Wieczorek Od najmłodszych lat pasjonat game devu i największy w Polsce fanboy Nintendo. Oprócz tego hobbistycznie kolekcjonuje dużo niepotrzebnych, geekowskich gadżetów. Co weekend student game designu. Od najmłodszych lat pasjonat game devu i największy w Polsce fanboy Nintendo. Oprócz tego hobbistycznie kolekcjonuje dużo niepotrzebnych, geekowskich gadżetów. Co weekend student game designu.