5-latek skończył krwawe Bloodborne. Ojca rozpiera duma, chwali się w sieci

EZRA HAS OFFICIALLY BEAT BLOODBORNE!



I don’t want to hear Game Journalists or Writers complain again about difficulty in games!



We don’t need “Easy modes” in every game! If my 5 year old can do it, so can you!



Please like/retweet because he deserves it! And follow to see more! https://t.co/SAnxaJi4uR pic.twitter.com/6iiRUCU6um